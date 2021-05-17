scorecardresearch
Monday, May 17, 2021
Grandmother casually fixes her mask after bowling a clean strike, netizens call her ‘the queen’

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral. While many were stunned by the woman's game, others were impressed with her reaction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 5:18:37 pm
bowling dadi, bowling dadi viral video, woman bowls clean strike, elderly women clean strike viral video, Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsWatch how effortlessly 'Bowler Dadi' wins the Internet with her clean strike.

The video of a grandmother nailing a bowling strike in her saree has netizens impressed. But what really has them cheering is how she casually straightens up and fixes her mask as she watches the pins falling.

The 15-second clip that has now gone viral on Twitter, was shared by the woman’s grandson Sudarshan Krishnamurthy on the microblogging website along with a caption that read, “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit if you ask me!”

Viewed over two lakh times, the viral clip features a lady, clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask, confidently holding onto a bowling ball. She then effortlessly goes on to strike down all the pins and reacts as if it’s not a big deal. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking ‘what’s the big deal that you young’uns are making of it?” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

