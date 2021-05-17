Grandmother casually fixes her mask after bowling a clean strike, netizens call her ‘the queen’

Watch how effortlessly 'Bowler Dadi' wins the Internet with her clean strike.

The video of a grandmother nailing a bowling strike in her saree has netizens impressed. But what really has them cheering is how she casually straightens up and fixes her mask as she watches the pins falling.

The 15-second clip that has now gone viral on Twitter, was shared by the woman’s grandson Sudarshan Krishnamurthy on the microblogging website along with a caption that read, “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit if you ask me!”

Viewed over two lakh times, the viral clip features a lady, clad in a yellow saree, white shoes and a face mask, confidently holding onto a bowling ball. She then effortlessly goes on to strike down all the pins and reacts as if it’s not a big deal. Here, take a look:

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral. While many were stunned by the woman’s game, others were impressed with her reaction.

“What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking ‘what’s the big deal that you young’uns are making of it?” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

This made my day!

Cool cool!

And nani is walking back like- what’s the big deal!! — Trupti Mandalia (@Pathmath1) May 17, 2021

Reminded me this movie, very inspiring 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OyouzmPCMD — Anupriya Agarwal Lab (@LabAgarwal) May 17, 2021

She turned around like pic.twitter.com/cgV7zgWn28 — A Screaming Leah MD (she/her) (@leahrochonmd) May 17, 2021

What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking “what’s the big deal that you young’uns are making of it”? Hope this sets off a trend of grandmas crowding bowling alleys. Can’t think of a better “New India” look! Plus it’s a family activity. — Jai Menon (@jai_menon) May 17, 2021

This is shoo cutee 😊🤗❤️🥰☺️ pic.twitter.com/zPiD5MRbPF — 💫 Hope ❤️🦋 (@hopeIsthekey12) May 17, 2021

most wholesome human to walk the earth — kal ⭐️ (@kalthegal_) May 17, 2021

This is top tier queen ish- must protect her at all costs — Brielle Davidson (@briedavidson) May 17, 2021