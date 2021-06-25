‘Itni badi tu nappy pehnegi?’ Grandmother’s hilarious reaction to bodysuit wins the internet

Many who came across the video were delighted with the woman's hilarious yet sincere opinion. (Picture credit: Variyata Singh/Instagram)

With the generation gap, the older generation never quite really understood the generation Z fashion trend and a video that is making rounds on the internet is proving just that. A grandmother recently came across a bodysuit and her hilarious reaction to the piece of clothing is winning hearts on social media.

Shared on Instagram by user Variyata Singh, the now-viral video features Singh’s grandmother who is having a first look at a white coloured bodysuit and how she compares it to a kid’s diaper.

“Itni badi tu nappy pehnegi? (You’re a grownup and will wear a diaper?)” Singh captioned the video which has garnered over 5 lakh views on the platform.

Many who came across the video were delighted with the woman’s hilarious yet sincere opinion. Take a look at some reactions here:

Recently, a mother’s hilarious reaction on finding out that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt worth Rs 35,000 had gone viral.

In the video, the mother had compared the accessory to the Delhi Public School belt. She also added that the same product could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt.