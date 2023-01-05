scorecardresearch
‘Keeps the child in me alive’: Grandma, grandchild see snow for first time in Canada, revive memories 4 years later

The duo share a special bond and Riana describes her grandmother as her “best buddy”

grandmother sees snow for the first time, grandmother play with child, snow in Canada, seeing snow for first time, indian expressThe clip captured hearts online and some users penned down thoughts about their grandparents.
Grandparents share a special bond with their grandchildren, showering them with love and filling their lives with joy and happiness. A grandmother’s much-cherished experience with her grandchild in Canada has won hearts online.

The woman was left excited after witnessing snow for the first time in her life four years ago. The 59-year-old woman reached out to her grandchild. The child’s parents were worried to let her out in the snow but undeterred, the grandmother ventured out with her six-month-old grandchild wrapped up in her hands.

ALSO READ |Elderly woman’s cute banter with makeup artist melts hearts. Video goes viral

The woman shared her experience with Official Humans of Bombay. “It was a surreal experience, I even caught some snowflakes. And Riana couldn’t stop giggling. We put her down on the snow & she tried to eat some, so we picked her up instantly. We clicked pictures & took videos. That was 4 years ago, I see them whenever I miss her, which is every day. And even though Nitu visits us in India often, it’s never enough,” she said.

The duo share a special bond and Riana describes her grandmother as her “best buddy”. Four years later, the grandmother visited Canada and revived her memories. In the clip shared on Instagram, the woman is seen playing with the child jovially. Pouring out her love for the grandchild, the woman said, “Sach kahu toh ((Truth be told), watching her have so much fun with me, is the best feeling ever! I love it when she says, ‘Main aur nani buddies hai!’”

She added, “She is the sunshine that brightens my heart & the one who brings out the child in me. Aur woh kya bolti hai woh? (And what is it she says?) Haan, ‘She’s my best buddy!’”

The clip captured hearts online and some users penned down thoughts about their grandparents. A user commented, “So wholesome!” Another user commented, “I wish my mom got to have this Canadian snow experience with me and my daughter grandparents are a different level with our babies, it’s a beautiful blessing to have them by our kids. Treasure them.” A third user wrote, “Looks like Winnipeg Manitoba.”

