‘Wholesome moments’ for elderly man after family cheers him up with a new car on his late wife’s birthday

Pulling off big surprises to your loved ones may not always be an easy feat, but their priceless reaction makes the whole exercise worthy of it. Now, what has caught the fancy of netizens is the pleasant reaction of an elderly man when his family surprised him with a car on his late wife’s birthday.

A reel video shared on Instagram by his granddaughter, Mansha Sharma, shows the man travelling in a car oblivious to where he is going. “My ‘nanu’ (grandfather) has NO idea we are gifting him a car today!” the text reads.

The insert text explains that he is sad on the birthday of his wife who had passed away. So, the family got together to give him a surprise to cheer him up on a special day.

The sweet video shows him walking alongside his grandchild to a car in a parking lot, but the widower is seen utterly confused when being asked to hold the car keys and a big box of chocolate. When finally the family explains it’s a gift for him, he is seen cupping his cheeks in bewilderment.

As if that itself wasn’t touching enough, Mansha also added a reaction of him being overwhelmed by it all later. Towards the end, the man is seen breaking down in tears sharing the joyous news with someone over the phone.

“Wholesome moments for this man only,” his granddaughter wrote, sharing the video dubbing him the “best granddad ever” through a hashtag.

The video pulled at the heartstrings of many online, amassing over 1.5 million views. People on social media were touched by the family’s sweet gesture with many saying it’s not easy for elderly people after losing their spouses for years.

While some went down memory lane sharing their own stories about their grandparents, others said they could relate to him being emotional over the surprise.