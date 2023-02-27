scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
‘Precious’: Man posts pic showing how his granddad kept a record of every film he watched in theatre

From noting down the date, language of the movie, name of the theatre and even the showtime, the netizen’s grandfather painstakingly maintained the diary.

Man shares how his grandfather used to note down every film he watched in theatre in a diaryThe diary included movies by Alfred Hitchcock and James Bond flicks.

Many love watching films in theatres, while for some cinephiles, movies are everything. A man shared on Twitter how his grandfather took his love for films to the next level by keeping a record of all the movies he watched in theatres in a diary, leaving netizens amazed by the person’s diligence.

A Twitter user named A K (@iamakshy_06) shared that long ago his grandfather created his own version of Letterboxd, an online social networking service that allows users to share their opinions and love for films. Not only did his grandad note down every film that he watched in a theatre, it also included movies by Alfred Hitchcock and James Bond flicks.

Also Read |‘Not only in India’: Fans dance to ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’ at cinema hall in Paris

From noting down the date, the language of the movie as well as the showtime and the theatre where he watched it, the man painstakingly maintained his diary. The English films he watched included Cinderfella, Come September, Tokyo By Night and The Birds – all this in 1965. The list also included documentaries and a lot of Tamil films. The man who posted the tweet said that the list started in 1958 and ended in 1974 and as per the record, his grandfather watched a total of 470 films.

Shared on February 25, the tweet has received more than 7,600 likes so far.

“This is so precious,” commented a Twitter user. “Thank you for sharing this. This diary is such a fantastic record of the history of film viewing practices. Hope you share the whole diary sometime, so curious to know which documentary films he watched too,” said another. “This is really a gem. Wish i had journaled something like this on the movies that i have watched alone in theatres,” another netizen posted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:43 IST
