Grammy winner Ricky Kej posts clip of cockroach on IndiGo flight, netizens unhappy with airline’s response

Earlier this week, Grammy-winning artist Ricky Kej posted a video on Twitter that showed a small cockroach on an IndiGo flight. As per his tweet, Kej spotted the insect while on a flight from Patna to Delhi on October 13, 2022.

“A cockroach🪳travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he said while tagging the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A cockroach 🪳 travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal :-) @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/EBOZpfcxym — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022

That would be awesome!!! Hahah — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 15, 2022

Absolutely.. hahahha. Unless the cockroach and it’s friends one day bring down the plane. Haha.. — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022

Responding to the video, the airline soon wrote, “Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they’re always there to help. ~Team IndiGo.”

be assured, the same was done again immediately after it was brought to our attention. We truly value your patronage and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon for a better experience. ~TeamIndiGo 2/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 15, 2022

I find it disappointing that an airline will respond to such a reported issue with a matter-of-fact kind of response and a boilerplate mention of protocol instead of taking it as a motivation to make things even better. @DGCAIndia — Aman Goel (@euphoria83) October 14, 2022

Criticising the airline’s response, a Twitter user wrote, “I find it disappointing that an airline will respond to such a reported issue with a matter-of-fact kind of response and a boilerplate mention of protocol instead of taking it as a motivation to make things even better. @DGCAIndia”. Another said, “This is the Great Indian Hospitality…everybody is a Welcome Guest🤣🤣🤣.”

A day later, the airline posted again, “Mr Kej, we regret the unpleasant experience you had. We understand that spotting an insect onboard is definitely upsetting and we take such feedback seriously. While all our aircraft undergo deep cleaning and fumigation before every flight departure,½”. IndiGo further added, “be assured, the same was done again immediately after it was brought to our attention. We truly value your patronage and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon for a better experience. ~TeamIndiGo 2/2”.

This is not the first time that insects or animals have been spotted on a flight. In February this year, an AirAsia flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted for emergency disinfection after a snake was spotted inside the aircraft.

Before that, an Air India flight was in June 2021 forced to return to Delhi International Airport within 30 minutes after take-off after a bat was seen flying between the aisles.