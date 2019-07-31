Toggle Menu
Govinda says he rejected offer to act in James Cameron’s Avatar, Twitterati respond with memes

As soon as the interview was aired, the clip of Govinda's statement went viral. People responded with hilarious memes and jokes about the actor's claims.

Govinda’s remark has sent desi Twitterati in a frenzy and they can’t stop trolling him with memes.

Bollywood star Govinda took social media by storm after he recently claimed that he was offered a role by noted Hollywood director James Cameron. In an interview, the actor claimed he was offered a role in the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, but he declined. His statement about rejecting a role in one of the most successful films of all time had people coming up with memes to respond to the claim.

On the show Aap Ki Adalat, Govinda claimed that he had turned down several blockbusters like Taal, Gadar and Devdas among others. Then he claimed he turned down Cameron’s ambitious project, adding he had suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to the filmmaker.

Listing his reasons for saying no to the magnum opus, the actor said he rejected the film as the director required him to shoot for around 410 days. He also added that he was against using body paint.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said.

As soon as the interview was aired, the clip of his claims went viral and film buffs just couldn’t believe them. People came up with hilarious memes and jokes about the actor’s claims.

Here are some of them:

Avatar, which released in 2009, was the highest-grossing film ever until Avengers: Endgame claimed the spot in July 2019.

