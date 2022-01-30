scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
‘Girlbossification’ of Gopi bahu: New and assertive character from era Mera Saath impresses netizens

A video clip, taken from the show Tera Mera Saath, shows Gopika standing up for herself, in a diversion from her meek demeanour shown in Saath Nibhana Sathiya.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 30, 2022 12:50:34 pm
Several clips from Saath Nibhana Sathiya, which aired from 2010 to 2017, went viral for their sheer absurdity.

For the longest time Gopi bahu, a character in the TV show Saath Nibhana Sathiya, remained an embodiment of the meek and gullible daughters-in-law depicted in Indian soap operas. However, this seems to have changed.

In a short clip from another show Tera Mera Saath, Gia Manek—who earlier played Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya—is now seen in a confident avatar.

READ ALSO |Did ‘Gopi bahu’ inspire this Japanese company to make washable mobile phones?

In the 36-second clip from Tera Mera Saath, Manek’s character Gopika is seen asking a family member, “Kab tak free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski” (How long will you keep accepting love free of cost ? Make a payment for it) shocking onlooking relatives.

The 360-degree departure from the character of Gopi in Saath Nibhana Sathiya, even though in a different show, has thrilled netizens. Sharing the video, a person tweeted, “Eldest daughter of a South Asian family should also do this. Cash for all the mental traumas they keep receiving over the course of their life. Love wasn’t free for us, why should it be free for them?”

Several clips from Saath Nibhana Sathiya, which aired from 2010 to 2017, have now gone viral for their sheer absurdity. Scenes like Gopi bahu washing a laptop and Kokikaben dramatically saying, “Sabzi nahi pohe banengay” have inspired many memes and parodies.

Before this, Yashraj Mukhate’s mash-up song titled “Rasode mai kon tha”, which raked millions of views, was also based on the show.

