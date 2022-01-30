‘Girlbossification’ of Gopi bahu: New and assertive character from era Mera Saath impresses netizens

For the longest time Gopi bahu, a character in the TV show Saath Nibhana Sathiya, remained an embodiment of the meek and gullible daughters-in-law depicted in Indian soap operas. However, this seems to have changed.

In a short clip from another show Tera Mera Saath, Gia Manek—who earlier played Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya—is now seen in a confident avatar.

In the 36-second clip from Tera Mera Saath, Manek’s character Gopika is seen asking a family member, “Kab tak free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski” (How long will you keep accepting love free of cost ? Make a payment for it) shocking onlooking relatives.

help??? 😭 this new gopi bahu so savage im crying pic.twitter.com/6ymDM9NF3V — nyctophile (@sprihaxx) January 27, 2022

The 360-degree departure from the character of Gopi in Saath Nibhana Sathiya, even though in a different show, has thrilled netizens. Sharing the video, a person tweeted, “Eldest daughter of a South Asian family should also do this. Cash for all the mental traumas they keep receiving over the course of their life. Love wasn’t free for us, why should it be free for them?”

Eldest daughter of a South Asian family should also do this. Cash for all the mental traumas they keep receiving over the course of their life lmao. Love wasn’t free for us, why should it be free for them? https://t.co/11sOoPmUNe — ruuubs (@iguessruubs) January 28, 2022

Gopi Bahu is actually starting the next discourse of ‘separate-spheres’ theory https://t.co/ZdjuoFkMu9 — Shaoni Das (@ShaoniDas7) January 28, 2022

The twist you never expected, but badly needed in your life. 😳 https://t.co/zBovDCXRQm — Maze Runner (@maze_awara) January 27, 2022

someone said gopi in her reputation era 😭 https://t.co/sSK9ed4r5e — 🕷 (@H0TPR1ES7) January 28, 2022

If Gopi bahu can do it, you all can too!! https://t.co/BX5wr9XLm5 — Umaira🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@Nem0_here) January 29, 2022

i did not watch the entire episode for this scene no i didn’t https://t.co/xcUCSydrCR — cinnamon (@humangohil) January 28, 2022

Her prayers were answered pic.twitter.com/WLAt8jBmFO — M U D I T (@TimmysCurls) January 27, 2022

Gopi bahu 2.0 after going to therapy and learning to set boundaries https://t.co/RE1DAXXtaE — 🧚 (@nyxxx_xo) January 28, 2022

get gopi bahu in euphoria and nate jacobs is gone https://t.co/Cj4kHczNHf — Puru (@oopspuruagain) January 28, 2022

No free labour said Gopi bahu. Feminist queen. https://t.co/TCPR62dIRo — Dr Mingichavu (@legsidestrangle) January 28, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Several clips from Saath Nibhana Sathiya, which aired from 2010 to 2017, have now gone viral for their sheer absurdity. Scenes like Gopi bahu washing a laptop and Kokikaben dramatically saying, “Sabzi nahi pohe banengay” have inspired many memes and parodies.

Before this, Yashraj Mukhate’s mash-up song titled “Rasode mai kon tha”, which raked millions of views, was also based on the show.