‘Goosebumps’, say tweeple after video of fans singing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Guwahati stadium goes viral

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam turned out to be disappointing for fans as rain played spoilsport. While the ground staff tried their best to dry the grounds, the match was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled.

However, amid all the waiting, the crowd present created quite a moment at the stadium when they sang ‘Vande Mataram’ in absolute synchronisation. The video was tweeted by the official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India along with a caption that read, “Guwahati, you beauty.”

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video is flooded with netizens lauding the crowd. However, many requested the cricket administrative body to refund the fans present at the stadium for the match that ended on a sour note.

This is exhilarating 😍 — Akshara (@Akshacriccrazy) January 5, 2020

What a beautiful Stadium. #TeamIndia should play matches here more often but by keeping the weather conditions in check. #INDvSL — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 5, 2020

