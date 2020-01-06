Follow Us:
‘Goosebumps’, say tweeple after video of fans singing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Guwahati stadium goes viral

In the 23-second video tweeted by BCCI, the crowd at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam sang Vande Mataram in absolute sync while waiting for the match to begin.

January 6, 2020
Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video is flooded with netizens lauding the crowd.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam turned out to be  disappointing for fans as rain played spoilsport. While the ground staff tried their best to dry the grounds, the match was eventually abandoned without a ball being bowled.

However, amid all the waiting, the crowd present created quite a moment at the stadium when they sang ‘Vande Mataram’ in absolute synchronisation. The video was tweeted by the official handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India along with a caption that read, “Guwahati, you beauty.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 3 lakh times, the video is flooded with netizens lauding the crowd. However, many requested the cricket administrative body to refund the fans present at the stadium for the match that ended on a sour note.

