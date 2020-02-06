Google India’s tweet on Valentine’s Day for singles has people on social media in splits

Taking inspiration from the tech giant’s tweet, desi Tweeple too responded in a similar fashion. Taking inspiration from the tech giant’s tweet, desi Tweeple too responded in a similar fashion.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner but it isn’t much of an occasion for the singles of the world, and Google India seemed to have got that right in a tweet. The official handle recently shared what it really feels like to be single, and on social media, people agreed.

Adopting a popular meme trend, Google said that this Valentine’s Day the only recommendation YouTube will have for lonely hearts is ‘Tanhaaai’, a popular song from Aamir Khan-starrer Dil Chahta Hai.

y @YouTubeIndia recommends: Tanhaaai — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 5, 2020

YouTube India had a witty response and asked people to press F for those “Feeling Lucky”.

F Press F for our single comrades https://t.co/GohMD0AGci — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) February 5, 2020

However, the tech companies were not the only one who got in on the joke:

Now please don’t ask 😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ZXCp6MA2IT — Chacha Shah (@dilsem0di) February 5, 2020

Jinka Valentine nahi hota unka Ballantine hota hai! 🥃 https://t.co/Z2fYIEdILo — Kartik Rao (@KarttikRao) February 5, 2020

It’s not the first time that Google India has poked fun at people using a popular meme. In 2019, the global tech company trolled users with the ‘really really really meme’ asking Indian users a very serious question, ‘Why do people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them?‘

