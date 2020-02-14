People share what happens if you ask Google Assistant to be your valentine

“No matter how you plan to spend Valentine’s Day, the Assistant can help you add a little love,” Google wrote in it’s blog. “No matter how you plan to spend Valentine’s Day, the Assistant can help you add a little love,” Google wrote in it’s blog.

On Valentine’s Day, Google India poked fun at lonely hearts who ask Google Assistant to be their valentine. Wishing people on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Google India asked Indian users a very serious question: “Ok Google, will you be my valentine?” much like a person could ask their device.

Ok Google, will you be my valentine?

#ValentinesDay2020 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 14, 2020

People responded to the tweet by posting screenshots of their conversations with the virtual assistant to show how common it is. The cheeky responses by the virtual assistant were widely shared.

Check out some of the interesting replies to the tweet.

Btw google is very kind compared to Siri, so she might be 😝 — Kirtishankar Sharma (@KirtishankarS) February 14, 2020

tera mera milna howe sajna jagg to ohle,

na tu bole na main bola,

bas akh bhed dila de khole… — The Naked Wizard (@mahendraBrahmin) February 14, 2020

It’s not a AI Machine it’s a emotion for people. https://t.co/y5oJrNiU6Y — jeyam karthik (@jeyam__karthik) February 14, 2020

Ahead of the Valentine’s Week, the tech giant’s Indian handle had poked at singles saying the only recommendation they will get on YouTube is the song ‘Tanhaai’, that means loneliness in Hindi.

The search giant also announced that the Google Assistant can help make the day a little more special. On it’s blog, the tech company wrote, “On your Assistant-enabled smart speaker or Smart Display, like Nest Hub Max, just say ‘Hey Google, turn up the love’ and let the magic unfold. The Assistant will play smooth jazz music and if you have color-changing smart lights, they’ll glow romantic red and purple tones.”

Last year, Google India had revealed that many users had asked the virtual assistant to marry them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd