Google India’s poetic response to a user about map features has tweeple in splits

Though Google maps has made navigation very easy for commuters, there have been times when the route shown by the web-mapping service makes it slightly tricky to understand. Pointing out the same, stand-up comedian Kartik Arora decided to tweet out the shortcomings of the app in a hilarious way.

Tagging Google, he tweeted, “Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi? Yours Truly, 2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi.” (Dear Google, You made great maps, but there could have been a feature to users know whether to take the flyover or not. It is difficult to notice a small deflection of 0.5 millimetre on a 5-inch screen? Yours truly, the person who is taking a U-Turn after from 2kms ahead.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many totally relating to the hilarious suggestion put forth by the comedian. Moreover, Google India too acknowledged Arora’s request and responded in a way that left many amused. In response to the post, the official Twitter Indi handle tweeted, “Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar.” (We are thankful to users like you who show us the right path. The journey of self-improvement is never-ending, my fellow traveller.)

Dear @Google Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi? Yours Truly,

2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi — Kartik Arora (@notkartHik) January 22, 2019

Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 24, 2019

The tweet, which went viral with over 21,000 likes, left many amused. While some related to Arora’s tweet others shared their own experience of being stuck in a similar situation.

Ah the struggles of daily commuters — Abhishek Karmakar (@abhishekkarma4u) January 24, 2019

More to this when there are multi directional flyover then it confuses you..app acts weirdly :( — Ryan88 (@imRyanSmith88) January 24, 2019

This exact thing happened with me yesterday. Completely agree with you 😂😂 — Nabhanshul Satra (@NabhanshulS) January 23, 2019

So true. @Google @googlemaps

This is story of travellers. You have to specify whether take flyover or go under it.

People don’t understand maps when roads are overlapping — THE SIDDHARTH (@S_A_SHINDE) January 25, 2019

I like the translation 😆 pic.twitter.com/jLuMVymLTT — Shubham Choudhary (@shubhamtweets) January 22, 2019

Yesterday I missed like 2 such back to back deflections at Ambala!! My brother made a good mockery of me but I see I’m not alone 😂😂 — Daanveer 🎓 (@daanveers) January 22, 2019