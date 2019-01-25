Google India’s poetic response to a user about map features has tweeple in splits

Toggle Menu
The tweet, which went viral with over 21 thousand likes, left many amused. Many related to Arora's tweet and shared that they too have been in a similar situation. 

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many relating to the hilarious complaint raised by the comedian. Moreover, Google India too acknowledged Arora’s request and responded.

Though Google maps has made navigation very easy for commuters, there have been times when the route shown by the web-mapping service makes it slightly tricky to understand. Pointing out the same, stand-up comedian Kartik Arora decided to tweet out the shortcomings of the app in a hilarious way.

Tagging Google, he tweeted, “Itne badhiya maps banaye, chota sa feature aur daal dete ki saaf saaf bolde flyover par chadhna hai ya neeche se jaana hai. 5 inch ke screen par aadhe milimetre ka deflection Kahan se dekhe aadmi? Yours Truly, 2km aage se U Turn leta hua aadmi.” (Dear Google, You made great maps, but there could have been a feature to users know whether to take the flyover or not. It is difficult to notice a small deflection of 0.5 millimetre on a 5-inch screen? Yours truly, the person who is taking a U-Turn after from 2kms ahead.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many totally relating to the hilarious suggestion put forth by the comedian. Moreover, Google India too acknowledged Arora’s request and responded in a way that left many amused. In response to the post, the official Twitter Indi handle tweeted, “Shukar manate hain aap jaise users ka, jo humein sahi raah dikhaate hain. Behtar bante jaane ka yeh safar rukega nahin, mere humsafar.” (We are thankful to users like you who show us the right path. The journey of self-improvement is never-ending, my fellow traveller.)

The tweet, which went viral with over 21,000 likes, left many amused. While some related to Arora’s tweet others shared their own experience of being stuck in a similar situation.

