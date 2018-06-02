‘Sanju’: Google India celebrates Ranbir Kapoor’s domination as Sanjay Dutt on Google Trends with this quirky clip

All-star match: When Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan came together to dominate Google Trends! (Source: Google India/ Twitter) All-star match: When Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan came together to dominate Google Trends! (Source: Google India/ Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju — Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani — is surely one of the most anticipated films of 2018. As the Sanju trailer dropped two days ago, it would be an understatement to say that it took the Internet by storm. With 26 million views on YouTube, it’s one of the most trending videos online — not to forget the huge buzz it created on social media platforms, particularly on Twitter.

From his charismatic performance to the outstanding transformation, Kapoor seems to have totally got into the skin of Sanjay Dutt and fans can’t get enough of it. Of course, there is no stopping the meme-makers either.

So, witnessing a high swell on #RanbirKapoor and #SanjuTrailer on Google trends, Google India celebrated the film’s popularity with an amazing clip. Featuring the 35-year-old actor in an old Dutt avatar, the tech giant shared the animated clip inspired by the biopic and wrote, “Of mind games, memoirs, and merry-making.”

The 8-second clip includes all the top trends for the week — right from Sanju to Race 3, along with the UCL final game between Real Madrid and Liverpool — and shows a cool amalgamation of the Google trends that dominated in India this week. Joining the bandwagon of the viral memes on Daisy Shah’s dialogue from Race 3, “Our business is our business… None of your business,” a one-liner caption was also added on Kapoor’s T-shirt to fit the bill. Giving it a football twist, the creative heads at the tech giant made it, “My goal is my goal…None of your goal.”

Watch the clip here:

What are your thoughts about the Google trends video? Tell us in the comments below.

