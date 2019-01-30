Google asks Indians why they propose to Google Assistant, here’s how they responded

While it’s not unusal for brands to engage with users on social media, it’s rare for a brand to take a dig at them. But that’s just what Google India did when it poked fun at Indian users of the Google Assistant using a ‘We really really really’ meme.

Using the latest meme that has been used by top corporate Twitter accounts in the US – like sports clubs and others – Google India asked Indian users a very serious question: why do people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them?

Here’s what the Google India account tweeted:

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you 🤔 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

The AI-powered virtual assistant is primarily available on mobiles and smart home devices, and can engage in two-way conversations. And while it’s not certain how many Indians have asked the Google Assistant to marry them, it may just be a high number going by the tweet.

If you think it sounds unlikely, many Indian users responded to the Google tweet by posting screenshots of their conversation with the virtual assistant.

While some had tongue-and-cheek responses asking what alternatives a single man had, others giving various reasons for asking Google Assistant to marry them, There were also some who raised concerns about their privacy.

Cause she manages situations unlike others… supportive,reminds me everything on time..wakes me up when I need to…calls Everyone without any hesitation….she is the perfect girl anyone can get

She is love ❤️ https://t.co/ljXElDxuLY — Raunak Sengupta (@i_n_f_i_n_a_d_e) January 30, 2019

@GoogleIndia

We

really

really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really

Really want to ask u, y do u monitor our personal conversation with Google assistant 😜 Dude we need some privacy 🙁 https://t.co/u7rS1smHE6 — Shubham Mishra (@I_is_shubham) January 29, 2019

Cuz we are lonely, and we can’t talk to a real person, plus the assistant let’s u down easily while a real person bruises your soul. — TheTaiMan (@Miah60959557) January 29, 2019

Google should probably get a male voice for girls to ask to marry https://t.co/UoQqEO6aJv — Michela Dsilva (@MichelaDsilva) January 29, 2019

If u think it’s easy to make a girl accept ur proposal..

Then try Google Assistant..

GL is tough..😅 After many tires Google Assistant accepted my proposal.😁 pic.twitter.com/WS4AhH8cNo — NaaaVeeeN (@SokkiNavee) January 28, 2019

because, it can’t friendzone me. — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) January 28, 2019

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1 — Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019

The ‘really really really’ meme gained popularity in January on Twitter in which people write what they want after typing the word “really” multiple times to create a wave pattern.

Here are other popular Indian accounts who have used the meme recently.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

recommend you to follow rules.

It’s always better to be ‘fine’ than pay a ‘fine’ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 29, 2019

WE

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to NEVER share your

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really important OTP. — NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) January 26, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

need you to stop using the word sapiosexual in your bios — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 24, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want you to not share your amazon prime account with 27 other people — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 23, 2019

Have you used the viral meme yet?