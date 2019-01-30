Toggle Menu
Google asks Indians why they propose to Google Assistant, here’s how they responded

Google India asked Indian users a very serious question: why do people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them? Many Indian users responded by posting screenshots of their conversation with the virtual assistant.

It’s true, many Indians did ask Google Assistance to marry them!

While it’s not unusal for brands to engage with users on social media, it’s rare for a brand to take a dig at them. But that’s just what Google India did when it poked fun at Indian users of the Google Assistant using a ‘We really really really’ meme.

Using the latest meme that has been used by top corporate Twitter accounts in the US – like sports clubs and others – Google India asked Indian users a very serious question: why do people keep asking the Google Assistant to marry them?

Here’s what the Google India account tweeted:

The AI-powered virtual assistant is primarily available on mobiles and smart home devices, and can engage in two-way conversations. And while it’s not certain how many Indians have asked the Google Assistant to marry them, it may just be a high number going by the tweet.

If you think it sounds unlikely, many Indian users responded to the Google tweet by posting screenshots of their conversation with the virtual assistant.

While some had tongue-and-cheek responses asking what alternatives a single man had, others giving various reasons for asking Google Assistant to marry them, There were also some who raised concerns about their privacy.

The ‘really really really’ meme gained popularity in January on Twitter in which people write what they want after typing the word “really” multiple times to create a wave pattern.

Here are other popular Indian accounts who have used the meme recently.

Have you used the viral meme yet?

