scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Google ex-MD recalls how stranger saved his life; netizens too share similar instances

Parminder Singh took to Twitter to recount how a stranger saved him from getting crushed by a reversing car by lifting him out of its way when he was a kid.

Former Google MD recalls how a stranger saved his life when he was a kidParminder Singh took to Twitter to recount how a stranger saved him from getting crushed by a reversing car.

If a stranger goes out of their way to help you in times of distress, you tend to remember the deed even after years pass by. Parminder Singh, former MD at Google and Twitter, recollected how a stranger had saved his life when he was a kid. His tweet prompted netizens to recount their experiences with kind strangers.

Also Read |Ex-Google MD posts photo of ‘precious’ snack he always flies out of India with, netizens relate

“When I was a kid, a stranger saved me from getting crushed by a reversing Ambassador car by lifting me up and putting me out of its way. All I know about him is he was wearing a silver HMT watch. What’s the kindest thing a complete stranger has done for you?” Singh tweeted Saturday.

He also shared another interesting incident when a stranger helped him at Bali airport. Singh wrote that he had to pay a departure tax in the local currency, Indonesian Rupiah, which he was not carrying. A woman behind him paid for him and though he insisted on buying her something with his credit card, she refused. It turned out that she worked for Microsoft and he joked that in that instance, Microsoft bailed out Google at least.

Soon, many netizens posted their experiences of being helped by strangers.

“Visiting Pune for the very first time for my first job. With no place to go after landing. A gujju family took me in, fed me lunch and arranged for my stay in the city. Until I figured things out. Would be eternally grateful,” a user shared.

“When I was staying in Bombay one evening I was returning back to my hostel past 9:30 pm from my aunt’s place. I travelled by BEST the Bombay local buses that was delayed by half an hour. A Muslim woman who ran a juice shop there, came & stood by me until I had boarded the bus,” posted another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
Next Story

UFC fighter Francis Ngannou meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close