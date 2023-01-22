Google ex-MD recalls how stranger saved his life; netizens too share similar instances

If a stranger goes out of their way to help you in times of distress, you tend to remember the deed even after years pass by. Parminder Singh, former MD at Google and Twitter, recollected how a stranger had saved his life when he was a kid. His tweet prompted netizens to recount their experiences with kind strangers.

“When I was a kid, a stranger saved me from getting crushed by a reversing Ambassador car by lifting me up and putting me out of its way. All I know about him is he was wearing a silver HMT watch. What’s the kindest thing a complete stranger has done for you?” Singh tweeted Saturday.

When I was a kid, a stranger saved me from getting crushed by a reversing Ambassador car by lifting me up and putting me out of its way. All I know about him is he was wearing a silver HMT watch.

What’s the kindest thing a complete stranger has done for you?#StrangerAngel — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 21, 2023

He also shared another interesting incident when a stranger helped him at Bali airport. Singh wrote that he had to pay a departure tax in the local currency, Indonesian Rupiah, which he was not carrying. A woman behind him paid for him and though he insisted on buying her something with his credit card, she refused. It turned out that she worked for Microsoft and he joked that in that instance, Microsoft bailed out Google at least.

Bali airport had departure tax. Paid in IDR. Flying out after a Google offsite, I wasn’t carrying cash. Lady behind me paid for me. I insisted on buying her something with credit card, she refused. Turned out she worked for Microsoft! At least here, Microsoft bailed out Google! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2023

Soon, many netizens posted their experiences of being helped by strangers.

Pune, 2003, the landlord asked to vacate bed sharing room as failed to pay the rent for a month.Met this friend who was kind enough to let me stay with his parents for a year. Can never forget the kindness and generosity of his family. His Mom and I share the same birthday, 22/01 — Sharif Nadaf (@masroofinsan) January 21, 2023

“Visiting Pune for the very first time for my first job. With no place to go after landing. A gujju family took me in, fed me lunch and arranged for my stay in the city. Until I figured things out. Would be eternally grateful,” a user shared.

“When I was staying in Bombay one evening I was returning back to my hostel past 9:30 pm from my aunt’s place. I travelled by BEST the Bombay local buses that was delayed by half an hour. A Muslim woman who ran a juice shop there, came & stood by me until I had boarded the bus,” posted another.