Google Doodle honours India’s Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps

Google marked India’s 77th Republic Day with a doodle inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The special doodle highlights a landmark year for the country’s space programme, with references to major space missions, including Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan.

The Republic Day 2026 doodle features space-themed visuals, including satellites, orbital paths, and celestial elements, embedded into the letters of “GOOGLE” in tricolour: orange, white, and green. Upon clicking the doodle, the user is directed to the official Google Doodle page, which says, “Happy India Republic Day.”

Republic Day is observed on January 26 every year and commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. Although India attained independence on August 15, 1947, the country continued to operate under colonial-era laws until the Constitution came into effect.