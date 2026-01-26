Google Doodle honours India’s Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps

Google marked India’s 77th Republic Day with a doodle inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The special doodle highlights a landmark year for the country’s space programme, with references to major space missions, including Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan.
The Republic Day 2026 doodle features space-themed visuals, including satellites, orbital paths, and celestial elements, embedded into the letters of “GOOGLE” in tricolour: orange, white, and green. Upon clicking the doodle, the user is directed to the official Google Doodle page, which says, “Happy India Republic Day.”
Republic Day is observed on January 26 every year and commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. Although India attained independence on August 15, 1947, the country continued to operate under colonial-era laws until the Constitution came into effect.
Around two weeks later, a Drafting Committee was established to frame a new Constitution, with Dr B R Ambedkar appointed as its chairman. The Constitution of India was completed and adopted on November 26, 1949, a day now observed as Constitution Day.
It came into force two months later, on January 26, 1950, which is celebrated as Republic Day, marking the date when the Constitution officially took effect. India formally declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republican nation with the adoption of its Constitution on January 26, 1950.
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour. On this day, the President of India hoists the national flag at Rajpath in New Delhi, marking the official celebrations. Spectators witness grand parades featuring regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as police and paramilitary forces.
The celebrations also include myriad tableaus that highlight the cultural diversity and traditions of India’s various states.
