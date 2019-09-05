Google doodle pays tribute to educators on Teacher’s Day

Celebrating Teacher’s Day on Thursday, google dedicated an animated doodle that shows a red, animated octopus standing against a blackboard, using its tentacles to solve math equations, read, conduct experiments and, make notes.

India celebrates Teachers’ Day every year in honour of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. An exemplary teacher and a promoter of education, Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Tamil Nadu. It is said that when Dr Radhakrishnan became President (1962-1967), his students and friends wished to celebrate his birthday. However, known for his humble nature, he requested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Since then, his birthday has been observed as Teachers’ Day.

In India, the tradition of celebrating the day started in 1962 when Dr Radhakrishnan began his presidential term. Internationally, Teacher’s Day is celebrated on October 5, as a tribute to teachers and educators around the world.