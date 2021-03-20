Spring Season 2021: Google Doodle celebrates with an animated hedgehog

This year, Google Doodle marks the Spring 2021 with an animated hedgehog, that has flowers instead of spikes on its back.

The Google Doodle on Saturday celebrates the beginning of Spring 2021 in Northern Hemisphere.

Spring 2021 starts on March 20, and ends on June 21. Marking the first day of the season, Spring Equinox is a day when the day and night are equal in length. The word equinox comes from the Latin for equal and night. Almost everywhere in the world, nighttime and daytime will be 12 hours long.

Equinox is used to mark the change of seasons, as the balance of light shifts to make days longer than nights. It marks the end of the winter season and informs people about the arrival of warmer days.

On the day of the equinox, the sun rises directly in the east and sets directly in the west. At other times in the year, it appears off-centre, if you’re facing those directions.

There are two equinoxes every year, in March and September. The March equinox marks the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator — the imaginary line in the sky above the Earth’s equator — from south to north and vice versa in September.

This year, Google Doodle marks the Spring 2021 with an animated hedgehog, that has flowers instead of spikes on its back. It also shows honey bees buzzing around it and red and blue flowers spelling out the word ‘Google.