Google Doodle marks beginning of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Google on Friday celebrated the start of this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup with an animated doodle, wishing the competing teams luck as the tournament kicks off in New Zealand today.

The doodle illustrates women in action at a cricket stadium with animated figures wicket-keeping, batting and fielding. The World Cup will see a total of eight teams battle it out over the duration of 29 days. The tournament will last till April 3.

The world’s first international cricket match took place in 1844 between Canada and the United States. The first women’s World Cup tournament was held in 1973, and was won by this year’s defending champions, England.

*sets alarms for all India matches* ⏰⏰⏰ Today’s #GoogleDoodle marks the beginning of this year’s Women’s Cricket World Cup tournament. Read more about its history here: https://t.co/TujiAJdqaK. pic.twitter.com/qUWr9g4VJx — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 4, 2022

“No matter how heated the competition may get, cricket is highly respected for maintaining high standards of fair play and good sportsmanship. Hence the phrase “It’s just not cricket,” which describes anything considered unfair,” Google wrote.

For the first match in the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, which officially began on March 4, host New Zealand is facing West Indies at Bay Oval Stadium.