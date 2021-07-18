Dr. Kadambini Ganguly: Google Doodle celebrates life of India’s first women physician

Google on Sunday celebrated the life and work of Dr. Kadambini Ganguly, the first woman to be trained as a physician in India. Ganguly was also the first woman to get admission to Calcutta Medical College, from which she graduated in 1886.

Today’s Google doodle, illustrated by Bengaluru- based guest artist Oddrija, marks the occasion of Ganguly’s 160th birthday and sheds light on her exemplary work to uplift Indian women throughout the country. She worked through both medical service and activism in India’s women’s rights movement. Ganguly was also one of the six women to form the first all-women delegation of the 1889 Indian National Congress.

In terms of her education, Ganguly did not stop at her medical degree from Calcutta, she went on to pursue three additional doctoral certifications with a specialization in gynecology, a rarity for women in that era. She returned to India in the 1890s to start her own private clinic.

The 2020 “Prothoma Kadambini” biographical television series based on Ganguly’s life reinvigorated her legacy by telling her inspirational story to a new generation.

Google’s honorary scribble comes at a time when the world is over a year into the coronavirus pandemic. The vital role played by doctors, medical professionals has never been more indispensable for society. In such times, Ganguly’s contribution to medical infrastructure in India and her invincible spirit to help others provides inspiration to many.

It once again aims to signify the selfless work done by our frontline workers throughout the course of the pandemic.