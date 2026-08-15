Google marks India’s 80th Independence Day with vibrant textile-inspired Doodle

According to Google, the illustration is a modified reissue of the iconic 2023 Doodle

Google has marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a colourful Doodle that draws inspiration from the country’s rich textile traditions, regional craftsmanship, and cultural diversity.

Displayed on Google’s homepage, the artwork gives the familiar logo an Indian makeover, bringing together vivid colours, intricate patterns, and traditional motifs associated with different parts of the country. Rather than focusing on a single region or craft, the design brings several traditions together to reflect India’s varied cultural identity.

According to Google, the illustration is a modified reissue of the iconic 2023 Doodle created by New Delhi-based artist and graphic designer Namrata Kumar. For the 2026 version, Google has introduced an updated, magnified font over the digital textile swatches.