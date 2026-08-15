Google marks India’s 80th Independence Day with vibrant textile-inspired Doodle

Google has marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a colourful Doodle that draws inspiration from the country’s rich textile traditions, regional craftsmanship, and cultural diversity.
Displayed on Google’s homepage, the artwork gives the familiar logo an Indian makeover, bringing together vivid colours, intricate patterns, and traditional motifs associated with different parts of the country. Rather than focusing on a single region or craft, the design brings several traditions together to reflect India’s varied cultural identity.
According to Google, the illustration is a modified reissue of the iconic 2023 Doodle created by New Delhi-based artist and graphic designer Namrata Kumar. For the 2026 version, Google has introduced an updated, magnified font over the digital textile swatches.
The Doodle is conceived as a textile tapestry that brings together India’s different regions, cultures and craft traditions. It also recognises the contribution of generations of weavers, dyers and printers, whose work has played an important role in shaping the country’s cultural identity.
Google has regularly used its Independence Day Doodles to showcase aspects of India’s history and cultural heritage. In 2025, the Doodle designed by Boomranng Studio highlighted regional ceramic traditions, including Jaipur Blue Pottery and Bengal Terracotta. The 2024 artwork by Vrinda Zaveri, meanwhile, celebrated local communities and Independence Day festivities centred around the national flag.
India’s Independence Day celebrations in 2026 are centred on the theme ‘Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047’, while also marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.
The theme places India’s youth at the centre of the country’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047, when it completes 100 years of independence. The celebrations highlight areas such as technological advancement, the transition towards green energy, self-reliance in defence, and youth-led innovation.
The commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram also honours the national song’s place in India’s freedom movement and its role in inspiring people during the struggle for independence.