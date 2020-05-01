Google’s latest throwback doodle celebrates garden gnomes and lets you decorate a garden

Google brought back the 2018 doodle to celebrate garden gnomes and to mark the Garden Day holiday in Germany. Google brought back the 2018 doodle to celebrate garden gnomes and to mark the Garden Day holiday in Germany.

“Today’s doodle — just in time for Garden Day in Germany — celebrates these tiny statues for their big role in German history.” Google wrote in its blog.

The doodle, which made an appearance in the US and other countries in 2018, is a mini-game where players send garden gnomes flying via a catapult, which is controlled the keyboard spacebar. Players are required to collect as many points as possible by sending their gnomes flying through the air while decorating the garden with flowers.

According to Google, the first record of garden gnomes came as early as 13th century Anatolia or modern-day Turkey. However, they became popular in Germany by the 19th century.

The doodle gives a brief history on the production process for garden gnomes before the game begins.

Google announced the launch of the throwback doodle series in an attempt to help people fight lockdown blues.

