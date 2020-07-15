scorecardresearch
Google deal, 5G, Jio Glass: The many memes in response to announcements at Reliance’s AGM

As it was known that tech giant Google has joined hands with the Indian company to develop and launch a new 5G supported affordable entry-level smartphone, people couldn't be happier. And many shared memes to express how they felt about the new launches.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 7:20:32 pm
ril, ril agm 2020, ril agm 2020 live, reliance agm 2020, jio platforms, jio 5g, jio glasses, jio platforms memes, ril agm meeting, reliance agm, reliance agm 2020, reliance agm live, reliance annual general meeting 2020, reliance annual general meeting, reliance agm meeting 2020, ril agm speech, mukesh ambani, reliance agm live, live reliance agm news With multiple announcement in various sectors, Jio Platforms dominated conversation on Twitter and many captured the mood for the AMG through memes.

At Reliance’s Annual General Meet 2020, the company’s chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a host of new plans and an investment that prompted many to react on social media with memes.

At the event that was held virtually this year, the company announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 cr for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. In addition, Ambani said the company is developing products like Jio TV Plus, Jio Glass, and more. The company also announced details about a potential Jio 5G solution.

The many announcements prompted people to share plenty of memes on how they felt about the announcements. Many also shared memes to depict how other telecom companies would feel about the announcements.

People were particularly intrigued by the new mixed-reality Jio Glasses unveiled at the event.

“Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” the company said.

Here’s how people reacted to the announcement:

RIL is partnering with Google for the development of its Jio products. Google had announced years ago that it was working on a device that would incorporate eyeglasses with a computer called Google Glass, but the product was never made available for retail consumers.

At the event, Ambani said India’s first cloud-based video conferencing app JioMeet has seen 5 million downloads within days of launch.

The company also announced launch of a mega streaming service called JioTV Plus, that is a content aggregator bringing Over The Top (OTT) platforms, TV channels, various apps, and services to its Jio set-top-box users.

