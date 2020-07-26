‘Two-in-one’: Saree-clad ‘robot mannequin’ provides sanitisers to customers in Tamil Nadu

Several videos of a saree-clap mannequin walking around with a sanitiser in her hand are going viral on social media. Several videos of a saree-clap mannequin walking around with a sanitiser in her hand are going viral on social media.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to be extra vigilant and take protective measures in order to prevent themselves from contracting the infection, a shop owner in Tamil Nadu has found a creative way to ensure safety of customers as well as its staff.

Several videos of a saree-clad robot mannequin walking around with a sanitiser in her hand are going viral on social media. In the 44-second clip, the automated robot is seen going around the shop and offering sanitiser to the customers.

“Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequin draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions,” wrote IFS Sudha Ramen while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions. pic.twitter.com/r2QQg1wpsY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 20, 2020

Shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 32,000 views and prompted several reactions among netizens, including industrialist Harsh Goenka. “Two-in-one: She models for the saris and provides sanitizers,” he tweeted.

Wow! Purely traditional Indian style sanitise the customer with technology https://t.co/VA1TnoML0j — Seema Shah (@SeemaSh46712468) July 21, 2020

#ideas We Indians are always adequate in innovation and most importantly most of them are affordable to everyone. #Atmanirbharbharat #Indianjugad #affordable https://t.co/adZ7VD73yI — Hardik Shah (@hardik_shah905) July 21, 2020

Good use of technology in this era. https://t.co/P1B0B8p70H — Manorama Singh (@manoramasingh3) July 20, 2020

