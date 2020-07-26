scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Top News

‘Two-in-one’: Saree-clad ‘robot mannequin’ provides sanitisers to customers in Tamil Nadu

Shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 32,000 views and prompted several reactions among netizens, including  industrialist Harsh Goenka. "Two-in-one: She models for the saris and provides sanitizers," he tweeted.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2020 3:44:01 pm
saree clad robot sanitizer viral video, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Several videos of a saree-clap mannequin walking around with a sanitiser in her hand are going viral on social media.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to be extra vigilant and take protective measures in order to prevent themselves from contracting the infection, a shop owner in Tamil Nadu has found a creative way to ensure safety of customers as well as its staff.

Several videos of a saree-clad robot mannequin walking around with a sanitiser in her hand are going viral on social media. In the 44-second clip, the automated robot is seen going around the shop and offering sanitiser to the customers.

“Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequin draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions,” wrote IFS Sudha Ramen while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the  video here:

Shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 32,000 views and prompted several reactions among netizens, including  industrialist Harsh Goenka. “Two-in-one: She models for the saris and provides sanitizers,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement