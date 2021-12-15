‘Gone but not forgotten’: CRPF jawans turn up at wedding of slain soldier’s sister, watch

Weddings in general are a bittersweet affair amid all the enjoyment. However, things got extra emotional when in a heartwarming gesture, scores of jawans attended the wedding of martyred soldier’s sister and performed duties that are traditionally done by the brother. Now, video from the wedding has left many teary-eyed online.

In a video going viral, dozens of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers were seen carrying a bridal veil over the bride as she walks towards the mandap. As a mark of respect for their slain colleague Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, the CRPF personnel of Rae Bareli turned up at the venue as “elder bothers” to support the family on the special day.

“Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama,” the official handle tweeted as it shared the photos, adding a hashtag “gone but not forgotten”.

Last year in October, Shailendra Pratap Singh was martyred while fighting terrorists in Pulwama, Kashmir. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 2008, was posted in the 110th battalion of the force. His company was in Sopore. “CRPF Salute our martyrs and stand with the families of our martyr brothers,” the Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF also wrote online.

According to local reports, the ‘men in uniform’ arrived at the wedding on Monday as a surprise and performed all the rituals that bride Jyoti’s brother would have done himself. His colleagues who were on duty with Singh were stationed nearby and when they came to know that his younger sister was getting married, he informed the other jawans, Amar Ujala reported.

When dozens of uniformed personnel turned at the venue suddenly, people were surprised. Seeing the jawans at the marriage ceremony, family members of fallen hero too got emotional. Singh was survived by his parents, wife, three sisters and a nine-year-old son.

As the photos of the wedding along with the video went viral, many across social media site lauded his uniformed friends for being there on such an important day.

There can’t be a beautiful and better picture than this. Lot’s of respect. 🙏 Congratulations Sister 💐🙏❤️ — 𝔻𝕖𝕧𝕣𝕒𝕛 ℝ𝕒𝕛𝕡𝕦𝕥 (@iamDevraj21) December 14, 2021

Proud being part of this force 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Swaraj Singh Tomar (@swaraj1tomar) December 15, 2021

Because that’s what heroes do.🇮🇳

Jai Hind.🇮🇳💟🙏🏻 — 𝗦𝗵𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗺 (@iam_Shubam) December 14, 2021

A very nice and inspiring gesture 🙏🙏🙏 — Puspendu Mandal (@Puspendu_RSP) December 15, 2021

😭🥺💔 . Shree Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh will be Forever our Hero and As they says There is always ” Army Behind Army ” #Jayhind @crpfindia I am Safe Because of Our Brave Hearts 💪🌹 https://t.co/FWtg0S6yQ5 — Dr. Apurv (@MEAind) December 14, 2021