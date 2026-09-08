Golden Retriever joins monks for football in Himachal; video goes viral

The viral video Maffu enthusiastically running across the ground, chasing the ball and keeping up with the children.

A routine football game at a monastery in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley took a rather adorable turn when a golden retriever decided to join in.

The dog, Maffu, was playing alongside a group of young monks at the monastery after joining them as they kicked a football around. A video shared on Instagram by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy shows Maffu enthusiastically running across the ground, chasing the ball and keeping up with the children.

“Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess,” read the caption shared with the video.