Golden Retriever joins monks for football in Himachal; video goes viral

A routine football game at a monastery in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley took a rather adorable turn when a golden retriever decided to join in.
The dog, Maffu, was playing alongside a group of young monks at the monastery after joining them as they kicked a football around. A video shared on Instagram by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy shows Maffu enthusiastically running across the ground, chasing the ball and keeping up with the children.
“Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess,” read the caption shared with the video.
The fun-filled game ended with Maffu posing for a group picture with the young monks and his parents, bringing an even sweeter close to the unexpected football match.
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The video has since gone viral, clocking more than 1.8 million views. Social media users were quick to celebrate the heartwarming interaction between the dog and the monks.
“U have no idea how much joy u are giving maffu and he giving the world around him,” one user wrote.
“Maffu brings happiness, love and smiles to everyone around him. Dogs are truly the purest form of unconditional love and loyalty—they ask for nothing but give us their whole heart,” another commented.
“What a precious interaction!! Loved the monks playing and the fur baby even more!” a third user said.
“I love how they included the DOG, I have seen many temples or pandit ji don’t even want dog fur near them,” another person added.