'Golden Girl', say netizens after Hima Das bags fifth gold medal of the month

Earlier in April, Das had failed to complete the 400-metre race in the Asian Athletics Championship due to a back spasm. However, this time, Das, fondly called the 'Dhing Express', turned heads and won praise for her performance.

Hima Das won her fifth gold of the month in the 400-metre race at the Czech Republic on Saturday. (File)

Making a sensational comeback to her favourite event, Hima Das won her fifth gold of the month in the 400-metre race at the Czech Republic on Saturday. The 19-year-old athlete, whose season-best before the win was 52.88 seconds, recorded her best timing — 52.09 seconds — in the 400-metre event.

However, this time, Das, fondly called the 'Dhing Express', turned heads and won praise for her performance from many politicians and celebrities.

“Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

