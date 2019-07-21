‘Golden Girl’, say netizens after Hima Das bags fifth gold medal of the month

Making a sensational comeback to her favourite event, Hima Das won her fifth gold of the month in the 400-metre race at the Czech Republic on Saturday. The 19-year-old athlete, whose season-best before the win was 52.88 seconds, recorded her best timing — 52.09 seconds — in the 400-metre event.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Always Gold’: Amul hails Hima Das for winning four golds in 15 days

Earlier in April, Das had failed to complete the 400-metre race in the Asian Athletics Championship due to a back spasm. However, this time, Das, fondly called the ‘Dhing Express’, turned heads and won praise for her performance from many politicians and celebrities.

Hima Das winning 400m in MEZINÁRODNÍ ATLETICKÝ MÍTINK 43. VELKÁ CENA pic.twitter.com/zWVx7g9yw1 — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 20, 2019

“Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days.

Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth.

Congrats on your 5 🥇 Medals!

All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. pic.twitter.com/kaVdsB1AjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 21, 2019

Many congratulations to @HimaDas8, as she continues her winning spree at the 400 m event in Prague, Czech Republic. India is proud of her achievements.#HimaDas pic.twitter.com/C3v1hlDWPZ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 21, 2019

Heartiest congratulations @HimaDas8 on 5th #Gold Medal 🥇 in a month. Your passionate love for #Gold makes every Indian so proud. May you soar higher than ever. #BeUnstoppable #GoldenGirl #HimaDas #HimaDasourPride — Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (@iranasodhi) July 21, 2019

Many many congratulations on the 5 🥇Medals you have won in Europe over the last 20 days, @HimaDas8!

Wishing you the best for your future races.

Keep up the hard work. pic.twitter.com/iBsOZai4UR — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 21, 2019

Did you also cry watching this video??? I did!!!! Sooooo proud!!! Thankyou #HimaDas Thankyou!!!! https://t.co/9GUJ0bnMPp — richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) July 21, 2019