‘Golden Baba’ gets ready for his silver jubilee Kanwar Yatra wearing 20 kg gold

Golden Baba aka Sudhir Makkar is popular for his love for gold and is often seen flaunting it during Kanwar Yatra. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Golden Baba aka Sudhir Makkar is popular for his love for gold and is often seen flaunting it during Kanwar Yatra. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A seer, who is called ‘Golden Baba’ and is best known for participating in a religious pilgrimage wearing 20 kilograms of gold jewellery, is participating in this year’s Kanwar Yatra as well. And this time he claims he’s wearing more gold than before.

ANI reports that this will be the 25th Kanwar Yatra for ‘Golden Baba’. The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage by devotees of Lord Shiva to holy places in Uttarakhand and Bihar. The ‘Kanwarias’, as the pilgrims are known, fetch water of from the river Ganges and carry it hundreds of miles to offer it at local Shiva shrines or specific temples.

ALSO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav offers prayers dressed up as Lord Shiva before leaving for Baidyanath Dham

The godman, whose original name is Sudhir Makkar, has become a regular feature in the pilgrimage and is best known for the amount of unusual gold jewellery he wears while participating in the pilgrimage every year. ANI tweeted some pictures of the seer wearing several gold chains around his neck. There is speculation that ‘Golden Baba’s’ silver jubilee yatra might be his last.

Haridwar: Golden Baba, known for participating in Kanwar Yatra wearing gold jewellery, is undertaking his 25th Kanwar Yatra this year while wearing about 20 kg of gold jewellery. #Uttarakand (31.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/59Xl3ZZDqI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

According to a Hindustan Times report, the amount of gold worn by the baba has been increasing with every year. In 2016, he wore gold ornaments weighing 12 kg, which went up to 14.5 kg last year.

The businessman-turned-self-styled godman was given police protection during his 2016 yatra. There are many such videos of him uploaded on a YouTube channel dedicated to him. Watch some of them here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd