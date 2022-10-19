scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Amazing or abominable: This ‘gol gappa fountain’ has divided netizens

The gol gappa fountain is the desi take on the famous chocolate fondue fountain.

Gol gappe, also known as pani-puri or puchka, are beloved street food, famous across the Indian subcontinent. While traditionally gol gappe are prepared by vendors, now new inventions are allowing people to make their own.

One such invention is the ‘gol gappe fountain’. Like the name suggests, it is a take on the famous chocolate fondue fountain. The fountain device allows a steady stream of tangy water and people can use that to pour the water mix into their pani puri shells.

ALSO READ |In Nashik, a pani puri stall run by hearing, speech-impaired couple wins praise for cleanliness

On Tuesday, a Twitter user Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese), shared a picture of the gol gappa fountain online. While sharing the picture, the Twitter user wrote, “Need this gol gappe fountain in my life”. The gol gappe fountain inspired divided reactions amongst the netizens. Many found it abominable, others loved the idea.

Appreciating the fresh take on the preparation of the street snack, a Twitter user wrote, “Yuck. Multiple salivated fingers touching the syrup and same liquid getting cycled in fountain”. Expressing an opposite reaction, another person wrote, “If I ever have a wedding, THIS will replace the wedding cake.” Another Twitter user expressed speculation about the fountain and said, “I am undecided on this, it may be significant. But it could also be worse than the invention of gol gappa shots.”

Earlier this month, a similar European-style presentation of a Gujarati snack went viral. Dabeli, which can be explained as spicy potato filling inside a bun, was presented as a fondue. The hybrid dish, named ‘dabeli fondue’, showed spicy potato curry mix in place of melted cheese. It was served alongside bits of crisp pao or bread.

