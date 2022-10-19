Amazing or abominable: This ‘gol gappa fountain’ has divided netizens

Gol gappe, also known as pani-puri or puchka, are beloved street food, famous across the Indian subcontinent. While traditionally gol gappe are prepared by vendors, now new inventions are allowing people to make their own.

One such invention is the ‘gol gappe fountain’. Like the name suggests, it is a take on the famous chocolate fondue fountain. The fountain device allows a steady stream of tangy water and people can use that to pour the water mix into their pani puri shells.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese), shared a picture of the gol gappa fountain online. While sharing the picture, the Twitter user wrote, “Need this gol gappe fountain in my life”. The gol gappe fountain inspired divided reactions amongst the netizens. Many found it abominable, others loved the idea.

Need this gol gappe fountain in my life pic.twitter.com/tShesgciFF — Sameer S (@Naa_Cheese) October 18, 2022

Yuck. Multiple salivated fingers touching the syrup and same liquid getting cycled in fountain — Prasad Kulkarni (@prasadk2k) October 18, 2022

I am undecided on this, it may be great. But it could also be worse than the invention of gol gappa shots. https://t.co/X3mHUWKvtQ — Mohan Dutt, MD (@slumberingdoc) October 18, 2022

Already told a friend I am doing this for their birthday 😂 — Gayathri | காயத்ரி (@sadgradgaya) October 18, 2022

Ohh bhai kya dikha diya yeh 😭😭😭😭 — Samarth Mahajan (@samarth_mahajan) October 18, 2022

Yeh meri shaadi mei hoga — Srishti Shukla (@wordsbySRS) October 18, 2022

Ooooof! Let’s gettittt 🔥 — Nittal (@MellowDramaaaa) October 18, 2022

Juiced Shrek — Manas 𓂀 (@manashejmadi) October 18, 2022

Looks disgusting — Somesh Debnath(null/void) (@SomeshDebnath73) October 19, 2022

Earlier this month, a similar European-style presentation of a Gujarati snack went viral. Dabeli, which can be explained as spicy potato filling inside a bun, was presented as a fondue. The hybrid dish, named 'dabeli fondue', showed spicy potato curry mix in place of melted cheese. It was served alongside bits of crisp pao or bread.

Earlier this month, a similar European-style presentation of a Gujarati snack went viral. Dabeli, which can be explained as spicy potato filling inside a bun, was presented as a fondue. The hybrid dish, named ‘dabeli fondue’, showed spicy potato curry mix in place of melted cheese. It was served alongside bits of crisp pao or bread.