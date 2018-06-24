Down2EarthWedding: Going green, this Mumbai couple held an ‘eco-friendly’ wedding ceremony using recycled products

Deepa Kamath and Prashin Jagger tied the knot in a humble ceremony amid family members and friends using mostly recycled products, with an aim to contribute towards minimising the harmful impact on the environment. (Source: Sumukh) Deepa Kamath and Prashin Jagger tied the knot in a humble ceremony amid family members and friends using mostly recycled products, with an aim to contribute towards minimising the harmful impact on the environment. (Source: Sumukh)

Big fat Indian weddings are what we know mostly of, thanks to Karan Johar, but these days, several couples are steering away from the norm and are finding quirky and unusual ways to tie the knot. This time, it is a Mumbai couple who decided to make their D-Day special and they did so by going ‘minimalist’. How? Breaking conventional norms, Deepa Kamath and Prashin Jagger decided to have a simple wedding that was not only pocket-friendly but also environment-friendly. Yes, the duo tied the knot in a humble ceremony amid family members and friends using mostly recycled products, attempting to leave a lesser impact on environment.

From decorations to cutlery used in the wedding, they chose alternatives trying to generate not just zero plastic waste but also opted products that were not made by harming the natural resources.

Talking to the indianexpress.com, Jagger, a freelance photographer, recounted the problems they faced while planning their wedding their way. “There is a lot of misunderstanding about what exactly is eco-friendly. Vendors argued that using tissue papers was justifiable as it is bio-degradable, not understanding that to make them thousands of trees are cut and it’s made from fresh pulp.”

Ruminating further on other challenges they faced, Kamath underlined, “Convincing the vendors was hardest.” Asking the caterers to ditch plastic cups and glasses or convincing the decorator to reuse old decorating items was not an easy task. “It took us many meeting to convince them about what were the things we wanted to use and they tried to coax us to give in to the ongoing practice saying ‘log kya kahenge’ (what will people say)”. Eventually, the 27-year-old new bride said that they understood the philosophy behind it. “They realised this was not just an attempt by us to be different.”

With the recent plastic ban in Maharashtra, the couple claimed, vendors infact later showed keen interest on trying their ecologically-sustainable methods having seen that it was possible to organise weddings without being heavily dependent on plastic materials.

With the recent plastic ban in Maharashtra, the couple claims, vendors later got keen in trying their ecologically sustainable method.

As for the age-old question that is ‘what will people say?’, the guests at Kamath and Jagger’s wedding were quite happy and welcoming of the ‘change’, contrary to the popular belief that was doing the rounds. With the help of a few friends, the duo also put up posters around the wedding venue, which was sans air-conditioner, to create an awareness among others and in their attempt to bring about a change even though a small one. “Many friends made hand-made posters using old papers and things lying around in their homes, on which we explained what we had tried to do,” Jagger said.

“In fact, the main welcome board with our names was also made from a cupboard box of a LED TV purchased by a friend. With some pens and colours he turned the board into something special inscribing our names – and it was beautiful,” Kamath said.

The welcome sign designed by their friend.

They also ditched printed cards as wedding invitations and used WhatsApp message or word of mouth invites, and tried to keep decorations as minimal as possible, which they believed would be “enough to seem like a celebration”.

The young bride who is learning Pali to deepen her understanding of the Buddha’s teachings, stresses it was not a “concept wedding for us. It is a way of life for us.” “We believe in bringing something to our home only when there is a real need than a perceived want,” she said, further mentioning how they were not even happy when forced to buy new clothes for the D-Day.

The Chembur-based couple had a small ceremony using things that had least harmful effect on nature.

Ultimately, it was a joyous occasion that they wanted to celebrate with the ones dear to them, all the while giving back to nature as much as possible as well, and hence decided on a thoughtful return-gift for the guests. They sourced seed balls from a Pune-based NGO Bhavtal for the 150 guests on the list, urging them to plant these wherever possible. And to give these little goodies a colourful sheen, they got together with a local tailor brand, Just Wear Dressline to make adorable cloth pouches – made from, wait for it, scrap.

They tried to use not just seasonal things but also collaborate with local vendors who used eco-friendly things.

Highlighting that using alternative things for wedding did not leave them with a big hole in their pockets at the end of it, Kamath and Jagger hope that sharing their story inspires other couples facing the same dilemma of figuring out how to going green on their weddings. Not with jealousy, of course! But as a thank-you gift to nature.

