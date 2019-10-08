Toggle Menu
‘Goddess in a simple yet elegant manner’: Netizens laud goddess Durga depiction by government school children

The now-viral picture was originally shared by a Twitter user Manoj Kumar. In the picture, the group of children depicts goddess Durga slaying Mahisassura.

In the picture, the group of children from a government school depicts goddess Durga slaying Mahishasura.

A photo of school children playing goddess Durga and asura is going viral on social media. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted the picture calling it “superior” to the “largest & most dramatic” pandals he has seen.

Take a look at the picture:

The now-viral picture was originally shared by a Twitter user Manoj Kumar. In the picture, a group of children from a government school were seen depicting the scene where goddess Durga slays Mahishasura.

Anand Mahindra came across the picture and retweeted it with the caption: “That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen. Children will always triumph when it comes to matters of the human spirit…Greetings & good wishes to everyone on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami Puja”

Though the source of the picture was not mentioned, netizens couldn’t agree more to the simple yet elegant representation of the goddess. Take a look at some heatwarming reactions tot he picture:

