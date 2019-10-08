‘Goddess in a simple yet elegant manner’: Netizens laud goddess Durga depiction by government school children

A photo of school children playing goddess Durga and asura is going viral on social media. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted the picture calling it “superior” to the “largest & most dramatic” pandals he has seen.

Take a look at the picture:

That is, indeed, superior to the largest & most dramatic pandals I’ve seen. Children will always triumph when it comes to matters of the human spirit…Greetings & good wishes to everyone on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami Puja https://t.co/Bo4C0YVeLi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 6, 2019

The now-viral picture was originally shared by a Twitter user Manoj Kumar. In the picture, a group of children from a government school were seen depicting the scene where goddess Durga slays Mahishasura.

Though the source of the picture was not mentioned, netizens couldn’t agree more to the simple yet elegant representation of the goddess. Take a look at some heatwarming reactions tot he picture:

Really like the cheeky smile of the little Mahisasura with eyes firmly on the camera!! He is loving every moment of it 😊😊 — Soumavo Sarkar (@soumavo_sarkar) October 7, 2019

Best part is background , it says ” be benevolent”. Lovely message to world., This is beauty of India . @UN @amnesty — S. N. S (@sh_nand1986) October 6, 2019

Children are true God — Vijaykumar Kalal (@kvijaykumar_007) October 8, 2019

The student of govt. Schools has a lot of talent we should motivate them to do more and they need proper facilities but

In this picture we can see the deficiency of facilities in the school,that’s why students are in school dress and without dress. — Anshu kumar sharma (@Anshuku17215967) October 7, 2019

Love this one…. Children in all innocence have great things to tell us — Annu Arora (@annuarora07) October 7, 2019

Such class creativity u see with simpler Govt school kids only,does India proud — Rahul Ray,Adv (@rayrahul) October 7, 2019

Creativity on top😍 — Samir Jha🇮🇳 (@samir26_01) October 6, 2019

This one’s the most enchanting pic out of all those glittery pandal fwds — $hilpa (@ar_shilpz) October 6, 2019