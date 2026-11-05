‘If it was written by AI, I don’t read it’: GoDaddy CEO’s strict workplace rule

GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani shared a strict policy on AI-generated writing at workplace. The executive said he refuses to read documents that appear to have been written using AI and argued that employees should be able to articulate their ideas without relying on technology to write for them.

In an interview with Business Insider, Bhutani explained that he does not want to spend time reading a document if its author has not made the effort to write it themselves.

“If somebody sends me a document and I can tell pretty quickly it was written by AI, I don’t read it,” he said. “Because if the person couldn’t take the time to write it, then I definitely shouldn’t take the time to read it.”