Watch: Netizens seek inspiration from video of goats crossing waterbody

One can often find inspiration in nature and the innocuous behaviour of animals. A viral video, which shows goats carefully crossing an overflowing waterbody, is imparting many inspirational lessons to netizens.

In the undated video, one can see a herd of goats carefully jumping over concrete blocks as fast water gushes past them.

Dipanshu Kabra, an Indian Police Service officer, shared this 15-second clip on his Twitter account. While tweeting the now-viral clip, Kabra wrote, “दूसरों को स्थान देकर ही, आप आगे बढ़ सकते हैं,” which roughly translates to, “Only by giving space to others, you can move ahead.”

Kabra’s tweet has been viewed over four lakh times and has gathered more than 16,000 likes.

Many people tweeted their own lessons and messages that they sought from the video.

A Twitter user wrote, “If you want to reach somewhere else you must empty the space you’ve occupied right now. Laws of physics also permit this philosophy as truth which is literally ‘An object cannot be at two different positions at the same time.’”

Another person remarked, “One of the best way to grow in the corporate companies especially. Train your teammates & let them run the show and you can build your leadership qualities at the same time.”