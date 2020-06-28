scorecardresearch
This daring rescue operation of goat from a deep ditch has netizens hooked

In the video, a man can be seen lying down on the ground and entering the ditch as the others hold him by his legs, lending support. After a few seconds, the man comes out of the ditch carrying the goat in his hands.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2020 4:39:13 pm
Goats, Goat rescue, Goat videos, Karnataka, Goat in ditch, Goat falls in ditch, Animal rescue, Trending news, Indian Express news. While many lauded the men for their efforts, others expressed concern over such unsupervised rescue mission. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Hardi Singh)

A video of a group of men showing great determination and courage in rescuing a goat that fell into a ditch is going viral on the internet. The old video resurfaced online after Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, Hardi Singh shared it on Twitter.

The video shows a group of men rescuing a goat that had fallen into a deep ditch in a farm. “Desi style rescue!. Grit, determination, teamwork and courage. Smiling face with smiling eyes. Pls see till the end,” Singh captioned the video.

In the video, a man can be seen lying down on the ground and entering the ditch as the others hold him by his legs, lending support. After a few seconds, the man comes out of the ditch carrying the goat in his hands.

Watch the video here:

Many who came cross the video lauded the grit of men in carrying out the rescue mission. However, several others also expressed concern over the safety of the man. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views and more than 5000 likes.

