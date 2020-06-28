This daring rescue operation of goat from a deep ditch has netizens hooked

While many lauded the men for their efforts, others expressed concern over such unsupervised rescue mission. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Hardi Singh) While many lauded the men for their efforts, others expressed concern over such unsupervised rescue mission. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Hardi Singh)

A video of a group of men showing great determination and courage in rescuing a goat that fell into a ditch is going viral on the internet. The old video resurfaced online after Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Assam Police, Hardi Singh shared it on Twitter.

The video shows a group of men rescuing a goat that had fallen into a deep ditch in a farm. “Desi style rescue!. Grit, determination, teamwork and courage. Smiling face with smiling eyes. Pls see till the end,” Singh captioned the video.

In the video, a man can be seen lying down on the ground and entering the ditch as the others hold him by his legs, lending support. After a few seconds, the man comes out of the ditch carrying the goat in his hands.

Watch the video here:

Desi style rescue! Grit, determination, team work n courage. 😊👏🏼👍🏻

Pls see till the end. pic.twitter.com/yencb5M5jS — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) June 27, 2020

Many who came cross the video lauded the grit of men in carrying out the rescue mission. However, several others also expressed concern over the safety of the man. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Extremely dangerous. Salute to the man. He trusted his mates completely. — 🇮🇳 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖈𝖐𝖊𝖓 (@protein_rich) June 28, 2020

That guy has guts to be able to go inside that — ਟੀਨ ਟੀਨ 🇮🇳 (@imYk007) June 27, 2020

Bravo! The world needs more people like you guys 🙏. Thank you for making this world a bit kinder 🙏 — Chime Dolker (@ChimeDolker) June 27, 2020

True humanity 🙏 — Rajiv (@rajivsharmas) June 27, 2020

Beautiful to watch! Takes guts!! — Raj Nair (@RajNair86700576) June 27, 2020

This is brave but what is a such a deep well doing without a fence around it? A child could’ve fallen in as well — Ravi M (@mg19762) June 27, 2020

All lives matter equally 😊👍🏻 — tapesh bagati (@tapeshbagati) June 27, 2020

But this is not the right way. Shouldn’t be encouraged. — Sachin Awasthi 🇮🇳 (@SachinAwasthi23) June 27, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 5 lakh views and more than 5000 likes.

