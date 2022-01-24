‘When you know physics’: This goat has some amazing parkour skills

A goat is seen slaying climbing walls in a viral video and users are talking about its knowledge of physics. In the short clip, the goat can be seen aiming at the wall as it moves back a bit to jump up.

It climbs the wall vertically at lightning speed without losing its balance as it switches to the other side of the wall. It manages to reach the top and halts there as the clear blue sky is seen in the backdrop. The animal almost looks triumphant as it gets an overview from the top.

Watch the video here:

The four-second clip shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on January 24 has been viewed more than 3,000 times so far. “How will obstacles keep someone who is determined to move forward?” Kabra posted in Hindi along with the clip.

Netizens were amazed after watching the antics of the goat. “Its all in the mind,” commented a user. “When you know physics,” said another.

parkour champion 🏆 😂 — Nila Madhab PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) January 24, 2022

When you know physics 🤪🤪👆 — Arun Kumar (@Arunkmr_yadav) January 24, 2022

In November last year, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an old video of a child climbing an indoor rock wall. While the child struggled to stay steady at the beginning of the clip, towards the end, he reached the top. “All my fears vanish instantly,” Mahindra had tweeted.