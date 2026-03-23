‘Govt should put anchors to these vehicles’: outrage as tourists drive SUV close to shoreline at Goa’s Vagator beach

Instead of immediately contacting authorities for help, the tourists reportedly attempted to tow the vehicle out using ropes. (Image source: @InGoa24x7A/X)

Debates about public decency at tourist places in India often rage online. Despite clear restrictions on vehicles along beaches, incidents of tourists flouting the rules continue to surface on social media. An incident at Goa’s Vagator beach has sparked outrage after a video showing tourists driving an SUV dangerously close to the shoreline went viral.

The incident unfolded on March 22 and quickly escalated when the SUV got stuck in the sand, drawing a crowd, News Karnataka reported.

The report said the situation worsened when the vehicle entered an area where the sand had been loosened by waves and tidal movement, causing it to sink.