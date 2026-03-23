‘Govt should put anchors to these vehicles’: outrage as tourists drive SUV close to shoreline at Goa’s Vagator beach

Debates about public decency at tourist places in India often rage online. Despite clear restrictions on vehicles along beaches, incidents of tourists flouting the rules continue to surface on social media. An incident at Goa’s Vagator beach has sparked outrage after a video showing tourists driving an SUV dangerously close to the shoreline went viral.
The incident unfolded on March 22 and quickly escalated when the SUV got stuck in the sand, drawing a crowd, News Karnataka reported.
The report said the situation worsened when the vehicle entered an area where the sand had been loosened by waves and tidal movement, causing it to sink.
Onlookers gathered as the SUV struggled against the waves. Instead of immediately contacting authorities for help, the tourists reportedly attempted to tow the vehicle out using ropes attached to another car, the report added.
The video was shared by an X handle, InGoa24x7. “GJ registered Fortuner drives on Vagator beach, gets stuck,” the caption read.
Watch here:
GJ registered Fortuner drives on Vagator beach, gets stuck . .#Viral #Goa pic.twitter.com/QKa7KCuktf
— In Goa 24×7 (@InGoa24x7) March 22, 2026
The video has gone viral, triggering a backlash over the lack of civic sense. “There have been countless times now that I have seen the same behaviour of 4×4 owners all along the Konkan coast. Back in the days, I was naive enough to offer help, now I just let the locals or the cops handle such Genius,” an X user wrote.
“‘Govt should put anchors to these vehicles and let them there as an example for other people,” another user commented. “The saltwater damage is the real killer here. A few years from now, the entire car will be battling rust,” a third user reacted.
A similar incident occurred in 2024 when a Mahindra Thar got stuck in the sea at Mundra in Kutch, Gujarat, after two men reportedly attempted a stunt for Instagram reels.