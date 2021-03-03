scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
‘Do drugs, win sunset view prison cell’: Goa Police’s witty ad has internet laughing out loud

Adding "Report on 112", the state's emergency helpline number, Goa Police urged people to inform them about drug peddlers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 3:52:40 pm
goa police, goa police viral prison with view ad, goa police no drugs funny ad, sunset view from prison, police funny ads, viral news, indian express,The police in Goa offered a free stay in a cell with a view for those taking drugs.

What is a vacation in Goa, if not partying hard and enjoying a picturesque view of the sea? Now, an ad for accommodation with a perfect ‘sunset view’ in the state is going viral. Only, instead of any luxury hotel, the offer is by Goa Police!

In a witty notice, the law enforcement agency in the state advertised their sea-facing prison cells, saying one can enjoy stay there for free! “Do DRUGS in Goa and win a sunset view prison cell for free,” the ad published in several local newspaper on Wednesday read. The cops added in the ad, “Your identify will be kept secret”.

Adding “Report on 112”, the state’s emergency helpline number, the police force urged people to inform them about drug peddlers and people associated with substance abuse. The print ad quickly reached the virtual world, as people started to share images of it online. Lauding the force for the impactful post, netizens hailed them saying, “creativity at its best”.

From Facebook to Twitter, the ad is being widely shared, earning plaudits online.

However, this is not the first time that Indian police forces have offered free stay in their quirky posts. Earlier, in 2019, Rajasthan Police’s narcotics wing went viral for a similar post as they promised “free stay & food at our expense!” to drug peddlers who had lost a large consignment of drugs.

Last year, in a quirky post even the Nagpur Police offered free stay for spammers, as they offered them grammar lessons.

