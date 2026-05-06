‘Not everyone gets a second chance’: Woman who fell into sea during parasailing mishap shares warning

A woman recently shared a disturbing parasailing experience in Goa. In a video shared on Instagram, Sushmitha Gowrav highlighted the risks of adventure sports amid several tragic cases reported across India.
In the now-viral video, Gowrav recounted her experience, cautioning others to be mindful before engaging in adventure water sports. She shared that she fell into the sea after the parasailing rope tightened around her neck, triggering a panic situation.
“What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control,” she said.
Gowrav shared that she was eventually rescued, though the experience shook her. “I was lucky, someone came and saved me, but not everyone gets that second chance,” she wrote.
Further, she urged travellers to be cautious and informed before trying such activities. “Before you try any water sport, ask questions, check safety measures, and trust your instincts, because some experiences do not just remain memories, they turn into trauma,” she added.
Sharing the video, Gowrav wrote, “1 minute of thrill… almost cost me everything.”
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The video has since gone viral, prompting a deluge of reactions. “I have lost my trust for any kind of adventure in india. We always prefer to do such activities and go to adventure parks only outside India, because other than India every country has a sense of checking safety equipments on time,” a user wrote.
“Never do adventure activity in India!! They never follow any safety protocols!” another user commented. “Why do people attempt adventure sports in India…. Time and again it’s been proved that this is just a money making racket with zero concerns for safety,” a third user reacted.
In July last year, a 25-year-old tourist died in a paragliding accident near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the tourist from Ahmedabad and the pilot sustained injuries in the crash. While the pilot survived, the tourist lost his life.
DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional safety training or expert guidance.