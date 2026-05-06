‘Not everyone gets a second chance’: Woman who fell into sea during parasailing mishap shares warning

A woman recently shared a disturbing parasailing experience in Goa. In a video shared on Instagram, Sushmitha Gowrav highlighted the risks of adventure sports amid several tragic cases reported across India.

In the now-viral video, Gowrav recounted her experience, cautioning others to be mindful before engaging in adventure water sports. She shared that she fell into the sea after the parasailing rope tightened around her neck, triggering a panic situation.

“What started as a fun parasailing experience in Goa ended with me struggling in the middle of the sea. I fell into the water, the rope tightened around my neck, and suddenly there was panic, silence, and fear. No camera can capture that feeling when you realise you are no longer in control,” she said.