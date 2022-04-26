Goa Electricity Department’s tweet on power cut goes viral

A tweet by the person in-charge of Goa electricity department’s Twitter account has left users amused .

The now-deleted tweet reads: “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged (sic).” To this, a Twitter user replied,” What?”

The department’s verified Twitter account responded by saying, “Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any (sic).”

The tweets have now gone viral with Twitter users posting screenshots of the conversation.

“A somewhat funny reminder that it’s real people who are behind these accounts,” wrote Ramnath, a Twitter user.

Another user said, “Arrey…Don’t get upset…All good.” Further, the person empathetically said, “Not upset but you must know I am with you all.”

While residents in Goa witnessed intense rains and thunderstorms, the hilarious tweets lightened up the mood, as per a user.

