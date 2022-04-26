Goa Electricity Department’s tweet on power cut goes viral

Updated: April 26, 2022 5:45:33 pm
A tweet by the person in-charge of Goa electricity department’s Twitter account has left users amused .
The now-deleted tweet reads: “I also have no lights and would be anytime fadding aways from you all until supply restored and mobile and laptop charged (sic).” To this, a Twitter user replied,” What?”
The department’s verified Twitter account responded by saying, “Why What??? or why surprise??? I am also a consumer like you now out of office but only a dept person on twitter. No special service to me I go through the same route as you all to find better solutions and to pass it on if any (sic).”
The tweets have now gone viral with Twitter users posting screenshots of the conversation.
“A somewhat funny reminder that it’s real people who are behind these accounts,” wrote Ramnath, a Twitter user.
A somewhat funny reminder that it's real people who are behind these accounts. pic.twitter.com/OKxBYSh717
— Ramnath (@rmnth) April 26, 2022
Another user said, “Arrey…Don’t get upset…All good.” Further, the person empathetically said, “Not upset but you must know I am with you all.”
I do not think a hacker would work so late to loose his sleep & interact with you all in a pleasing way & providing correct info They hack to cause destruction of some kind. No hack here pls note
— Goa Electricity Department (@GoaElectricity) April 26, 2022
While residents in Goa witnessed intense rains and thunderstorms, the hilarious tweets lightened up the mood, as per a user.
No electricity all night after intense rains & thunderstorms in Goa. Goa Electricity department has it the hardest, as they battle rough weather to clear trees/branches fallen on electric lines. But this exchange last night 'tween @GoaElectricity & its consumers is hilarious. ;) pic.twitter.com/ug466pj31Q
— Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 26, 2022
Definately my fav TW account now 🫠
— Dikshita Jadhav (@Dikshit41615977) April 26, 2022
Give this guy a medal 😂🙏 https://t.co/6YXyz8cafc
— Viresh Vazirani (@virvazir) April 26, 2022
This guy/girl deserves our support,hope u survive the babudom in the ministry… https://t.co/Yd6pKSDVu6
— VED⚡ (@Topslugger_99) April 26, 2022
Goa electricity department Twitter person really said “power to the people” huh https://t.co/6xDqS0AL7G
— 💘💙💘 (@WittyEscalator) April 26, 2022
Hi one more vacancy in Goa electricity department 🙏 https://t.co/DYQy1Skuuy
— Abhishek Singh chauhan (@Abhi_ctep) April 26, 2022
