Viral video: AC stops working on Mumbai-bound flight, netizens ask for strict action

After the cooling system on a Go First flight malfunctioned recently, the Mumbai-based low-cost airline founded by GoAir is drawing flak online. While some shared similar experiences and threatened to boycott the airline’s services, others tagged the authorities calling for strict action.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, passengers on the Mumbai-bound flight from Dehradun were seen complaining about the plane’s cooling system. The video captured on the G8 2316 flight shows people desperately fanning themselves with inflight magazines. A woman is seen escorting another woman through the aisle to a seat in the front.

The woman who is seen helping the passenger is heard explaining that they have a cancer patient on board and that the patient is feeling claustrophobic. While saying the pilot should have never taken off knowing that the air conditioners were not working, she also expresses her anger for having paid Rs 12,000 for the ticket.

It’s “a disgrace on the entire system”, the woman says in the video, and urges the authorities to do something so that such incidents are not repeated.

@GoFirstairways G8 2316 was one of the worst experiences!With Ac’s not working & a full flight,suffocation struck passengers had no way out,sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing.3 ppl fainted,a chemo patient couldn’t even breathe.#complaint pic.twitter.com/mqjFiiQHKF — Roshni Walia (@roshniwalia2001) June 14, 2022

“With Ac’s not working & a full flight, suffocation struck passengers had no way out, sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing,” Roshni Walia, a popular television actor, wrote while sharing the video.

Even though the video was posted last week, it created a buzz only on Friday evening. While the video was enough to rile many on Twitter, what further irked them was the airline’s nonchalant reply. “Hi, we thank you for reaching out to us, and we are with you in your time of need. Kindly share your PNR, contact number, and email ID via DM so our team can take a look,” the company tweeted.

Soon, people started to reply to the thread sharing their “horrible experiences” while flying with Go Air and said a refund was not enough. Many argued how the failure of the air conditioning could be quite perilous and tagged the aviation ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging them to maintain safety standards.

I will have to think about flying with @GoFirstairways the next time for sure if this is the case guys BEWARE https://t.co/ijimpPahpH — THE JAY (@vichitrasmay) June 25, 2022

Even though there were cheaper flights, i booked direct flight with GoFirst. And now two days before the schedule, they have added 1 stop and made my 2h journey 7h long. Worst experience with GoFirst. Never booking again. — ᴄʀʏᴘᴛᴏ ᴋᴇꜱʜᴜ (@cryptoKeshu) June 25, 2022

This is not a passenger problem. Not sure if the PNR is shared what Go First would do. Flight details were shared so you need to take action. If AC fails, the flight should have done emergency landing. It is an emergency. — Prashant Shende (@pnshende) June 24, 2022

I took flight G8-873 , Bangalore to patna on 22nd ,the AC was also switched off on that flight ,I was sweating .

Very cheap way of @GoFirstairways to save money putting passenger’s health at risk .@MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia — akash Lal (@thebeardguy17) June 25, 2022

Suspension orders to be passed that such flights should not function — Norman Albuquerque (@NormanAlbuquer4) June 24, 2022

They alway do the same, i suffered too.. during take off nd taxi, they switch off AC, never felt warm in any flight but in go first majority times, they do intentionally, if not how always ? — Rajeev Ranjan Kumar (@rajeevstreetzz) June 25, 2022

Really scary scene. These airlines are “low cost” only while offering safety and service, sans the fares… — Debashish (@debashish_dutta) June 25, 2022

Very bad, they have to take care of passengers

This kind of service is not acceptable. — Sohail Akhtar (@sohail786in) June 25, 2022