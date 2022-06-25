scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Viral video: AC stops working on Mumbai-bound flight, netizens ask for strict action

The video captured on the G8 2316 flight shows people desperately fanning themselves with inflight magazines, with video claiming people "fainted".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 5:30:24 pm
The incident happened on a flight from Dehradun to Mumbai. (Source: roshniwalia2001/Twitter)

After the cooling system on a Go First flight malfunctioned recently, the Mumbai-based low-cost airline founded by GoAir is drawing flak online. While some shared similar experiences and threatened to boycott the airline’s services, others tagged the authorities calling for strict action.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, passengers on the Mumbai-bound flight from Dehradun were seen complaining about the plane’s cooling system. The video captured on the G8 2316 flight shows people desperately fanning themselves with inflight magazines. A woman is seen escorting another woman through the aisle to a seat in the front.

Also Watch |Video shows terrifying moments when passengers frantically fled plane on fire

The woman who is seen helping the passenger is heard explaining that they have a cancer patient on board and that the patient is feeling claustrophobic. While saying the pilot should have never taken off knowing that the air conditioners were not working, she also expresses her anger for having paid Rs 12,000 for the ticket.

It’s “a disgrace on the entire system”, the woman says in the video, and urges the authorities to do something so that such incidents are not repeated.

“With Ac’s not working & a full flight, suffocation struck passengers had no way out, sweating profusely paranoid passengers were on the verge of collapsing,” Roshni Walia, a popular television actor, wrote while sharing the video.

Even though the video was posted last week, it created a buzz only on Friday evening. While the video was enough to rile many on Twitter, what further irked them was the airline’s nonchalant reply. “Hi, we thank you for reaching out to us, and we are with you in your time of need. Kindly share your PNR, contact number, and email ID via DM so our team can take a look,” the company tweeted.

Soon, people started to reply to the thread sharing their “horrible experiences” while flying with Go Air and said a refund was not enough. Many argued how the failure of the air conditioning could be quite perilous and tagged the aviation ministry and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging them to maintain safety standards.

