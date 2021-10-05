scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Global outage shuts down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, triggers meme fest on Twitter

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 5, 2021 12:00:36 pm
WhatsApp, Instagram, whatsapp down, instagram down, whatsapp not working, instagram not working, whatsapp down detector, instagram down detector, indian express, indian express newsWhile the services of the platforms have been restored, Facebook did not immediately explain the reason behind the failure.

Late Monday evening, Facebook-owned social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a major global outage lasting almost six hours. The outage, which prevented billions of users from accessing these apps as well as sending or receiving messages on them, prompted users to post their grievances on Twitter, with many wondering why the services were not working.

However, the sudden surge of users on the microblogging website also triggered a meme fest on the platform as many trolled the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

ALSO READ |Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp reconnecting after nearly six-hour outage

Post the outage, Facebook and WhatsApp acknowledged the issue on Twitter assuring users that they were working to get things back to normal. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook tweeted.

The outage, which many experienced around 9 pm (IST), triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Facebook said that a faulty configuration change affected the company’s internal tools and systems, which complicated attempts to resolve the problem. While Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the outage, the company said “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

This is the second major outage Facebook has experienced. Earlier in March, the services of the platform were down for almost 45 minutes.

