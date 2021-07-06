This 17-year-old ‘Glitch Queen’ is behind the latest TikTok dance challenge

With no formal training in dancing, Clark told the news publication that she came up with the iconic movement by accident.

Popular short-form video sharing application TikTok has seen several dance trends over the years, and the latest one to take the platform by storm is the ‘Glitch dance’

The trend, which is believed to be launched by 17-year-old Vanessa Clark, requires participants to make quick and rigid movements.

Clark, who is now dubbed as “Glitch Queen”, came up with one of the most popular dance trends of the summer when she uploaded a video of herself dancing back in June, which has since blown up on the platform.

According to Insider, a global news publication, the first glitch dance video involved Clark doing just one movement. The clip was sped up using TikTok’s speed filter. In the video, Clark appeared to move her hand back and forth, creating a hypnotic effect.

A crucial part of the trend’s appeal is its versatility. Most TikTok dance trends hinge on a single song. As Clark’s song choices prove, the dances can be performed with distorted trap, ’90s hip hop, and more.https://t.co/SwqvGFL104 pic.twitter.com/aFE7YJ4fQD — Digital Culture Insider (@InternetInsider) July 4, 2021

In the additional videos that followed, the 17-year-old started incorporating several other moves. The idea was to look like one’s buffering over a poor internet connection Zoom call or a YouTube video.

With no formal training in dancing, Clark told the news publication that she came up with the iconic movement by accident. Talking about the popularity of the trend, the 17-year-old told Insider,” Everyone’s having fun with the challenge, I see people not just from America, but internationally”.

“It makes me happy that people all over the world are doing it”, she added. While many tried to mimic Carlton and her moves, several others came up with their own versions of the trend. Take a look here:

The trend follows last year’s “glitchcore”, a TikTok dance fad that involved creators’ producing videos featuring robot dance moves and even rainbow lights.

While “glitchcore,” creators relied on third-party applications for the video, Clark claims that her dance trends are done in real-time with the speed filter on the application being the only added as an after effect.