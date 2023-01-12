‘Kutch-The Paradise of Birds’: Glimpses of flamingos, Great Indian Bustards leave netizens mesmerised

An amazing video capturing glimpses of a flock of flamingos and Great Indian Bustards in the Rann of Kutch has left netizens mesmerised. In 2 minutes and 18 seconds, the video has encapsulated the breath-taking movement of the birds.

The clip shared by Twitter user Aditi Raval shows a group of flamingos wading through a water body. The flamingos are seen hovering over the water body and also standing on the ground in the backdrop of the setting sun.

Presenting the first 2:18 minutes of my latest video 😍 Kutch – The Paradise of Birds 🦩i will be glad if you can retweet with your feedback on this 🙏🏼🦩🇮🇳 Full video is available on YouTube: https://t.co/mLvHDqOSNh #Wildlife #GreatIndianBustard #Birds pic.twitter.com/iXiXc5Qofi — Aditi Raval (@aditiraval) January 11, 2023

The video also captures glimpses of the Great Indian Bustard. Resting in the grassland, the birds are seen later flying away.

“Presenting the first 2:18 minutes of my latest video 😍 Kutch – The Paradise of Birds 🦩i will be glad if you can retweet with your feedback on this,” Raval captioned the clip.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 95,000 views on Twitter. Netizens marvelled at the video. A user commented, “Beautifully captured!” Another wrote, “Absolutely fabulous wonderful experience.” A third user commented, “It’s Stunningly beautiful !!!”

Great Indian Bustards are the largest among the four bustard species spotted in the Indian sub-continent. The large bird mostly prefers grasslands as its habitat and spends most of its time on the ground. Mainly, it feeds on insects, lizards and grass seeds.

The Greater Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is home to several species and a main attraction for thousands of flamingos for mass nesting. In 2020, around 60,000 chicks emerged from an exclusive nesting ground in the Kuda stretch.