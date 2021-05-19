‘Glad it turned out this way’: Elon Musk replies to Pune-based engineer’s tweet, shares how internships helped him

Pathole tweet was in reference to Musk's internship at Bank of Nova Scotia where he earned $14 dollars an hour.

Elon Musk, who is known to often respond to his followers on Twitter, recently replied to a tweet by a Pune-based machine learning engineer sharing how his internships helped in.

In a tweet, Pranay Pathole wrote about Musk and how the CEO of Tesla Motors realised at a young age huge infrastructures are not needed to transfer money online from one bank to another.

“When@elonmusk was 18 he did an internship at Nova Scotia bank. It was over there where he realized that money is low bandwidth and you don’t need huge infrastructure resources to online transfer money from one bank to another. This knowledge set him up on the course to start X .com,” read the tweet.

Pathole’s tweet soon received a response from Musk where he shared how he gained experience and knowledge with the help of internships he did.

Read the full post here:

I worked for Peter Nicholson, who is awesome. Mostly, we exchanged math riddles, although I did figure out a multi-billion dollar arbitrage opportunity for the bank. Figured they’d at least give me $1/hour raise, but no … https://t.co/rdjDtPtPHz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2021

Pathole tweet was in reference to Musk’s internship at Bank of Nova Scotia, to which Musk responded that though he enjoyed working with Peter Nicholson, a senior executive with the Bank, he didn’t get a raise despite figuring out a “multi-billion dollar arbitrage opportunity” for them.

With a following of over 55 million on Twitter, it did not take long for Musk’s response to go viral on social media and prompt a plethora of reactions online.

Thanks for sharing. Yikes! Banking industry’s loss. However, you had bigger plans later. We so glad it turned out that way sir. — EnemyWarlord ™ (@EnemyWarlord) May 18, 2021

I had a similar experience at Dell in the 1990s. ;) — EV Bike Dude 🇮🇪 ⚡👾👀😷🇸🇰 (@eu_bike) May 18, 2021

You’re the most talented man on Earth right now. We are so blessed to have you sir❤️

Stay blessed 🙏 — Sahin (@IamSahin313) May 18, 2021

God thats just so typical. Well good thing you went your own way,mr Musk. The world thanks you! — Doge Heffernan (@DogeHeffernan) May 18, 2021

Winners Win & Losers Lose 😆 Elon Musk’s Net Worth: $150 Billion

Peter Nicholson’s Net Worth: $20 Million — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) May 18, 2021