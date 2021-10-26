‘Great minds in one frame’: Guess who all joined economist Gita Gopinath for a pre-Diwali fun evening

Diwali may be days away, but the frenzy surrounding India’s biggest festival is sky high. And festivals are incomplete without reunions and parties. Economist Gita Gopinath too shared a picture of a pre-Diwali party and Twitter lit up instantly. The reason? Well, it had some of the world’s most famous economists in one frame – including two Nobel laureates!

Welcoming the festival of lights a little early, Gopinath took to the microblogging site to share a photo of her get-together with Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of JPAL.

“Fun pre-Diwali evening with Abhijit, Esther, Raghu and @iqbaldhali,” the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said while sharing the picture, which has since created a huge buzz online.

People on the internet were delighted to witness the august gathering with so many great minds together in a single frame. While some came up with Diwali puns and jokes in response, others wondered what the conversation at the dinner table must have been like.

As the festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is closely associated with wealth and prosperity, netizens couldn’t help but make remarks on the “economic power packed photo, just in time for Diwali” adding that it was “dazzling too bright”.

@GitaGopinath just posted the economist’s version of this photo. pic.twitter.com/YDDZwNEzCi — Arvind Garg (@iamarvindgarg) October 26, 2021

All Economist (Financial Pandit) in one frame. — Ankit Dubey (@imadubey1995) October 26, 2021

i can only imagine the high level of discussion taking place at the dinning table. — Saswat Prusty (@saswat_prusty) October 26, 2021

Greatest minds together, wow, two noble prize winners, two potential noble prize winners. Have great festive season ahead. God bless you all always. True inspiration to me and many more world over. — Ketan karani (@Ketankarani4) October 26, 2021

So much of talent in one frame should be illegal 😀 makes us mere mortals feel even more irrelevant — ASAP (@aniketsapre) October 26, 2021

OMG…!!! SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Much Talent in one shot….!!!! — JOYDEEP (@DEEPJOY999) October 26, 2021

Whoa! That’s some serious firecracker brainpower in one room 😊 — Mahua Acharya (@mahuaacharya) October 26, 2021

Good to see a bunch of “ordinary” folks with a few Nobels and other small accolades thrown in 😄 — Anmol Arora (@wordsbyanmol) October 26, 2021

Probably the most intelligent square meter in the world right there. — Sarah (@SarahMya2000) October 26, 2021

I mean what will be there subject of discussion. Totally intrigued to know 😳 — Alamgir Laskar (@Alamgir110197) October 26, 2021

Brilliance radiating from a single frame. Great picture!!! — gaurav nagpal (@nagpal_gaurav) October 26, 2021

So many top notch economists in one frame. Love it. — Ramadurai Ramamurthy (@ramadurai) October 26, 2021

Total IQ in this photo is greater than Graham’s number https://t.co/mglx8joYd7 — Pradhan Jasoos (@pradhanJasoos) October 26, 2021