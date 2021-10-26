scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
‘Great minds in one frame’: Guess who all joined economist Gita Gopinath for a pre-Diwali fun evening

As the festival is also closely associated with wealth and prosperity, netizens couldn't help but make remarks on the “economic power packed photo".

October 26, 2021 3:24:03 pm
October 26, 2021 3:24:03 pm
gita gopinath, abhijit banerjee, Esther Duflo, raghuram rajan, gita gopinath with economist pic, happy diwali, diwali 2021, diwali party, viral news, indian expressPeople wondered what would be the collective IQ of the photo.

Diwali may be days away, but the frenzy surrounding India’s biggest festival is sky high. And festivals are incomplete without reunions and parties. Economist Gita Gopinath too shared a picture of a pre-Diwali party and Twitter lit up instantly. The reason? Well, it had some of the world’s most famous economists in one frame – including two Nobel laureates!

Welcoming the festival of lights a little early, Gopinath took to the microblogging site to share a photo of her get-together with Nobel laureates Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and Iqbal Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of JPAL.

“Fun pre-Diwali evening with Abhijit, Esther, Raghu and @iqbaldhali,” the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said while sharing the picture, which has since created a huge buzz online.

People on the internet were delighted to witness the august gathering with so many great minds together in a single frame. While some came up with Diwali puns and jokes in response, others wondered what the conversation at the dinner table must have been like.

As the festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is closely associated with wealth and prosperity, netizens couldn’t help but make remarks on the “economic power packed photo, just in time for Diwali” adding that it was “dazzling too bright”.

