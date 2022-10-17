scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Girl’s reaction after seeing her father get a new job melts hearts online

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Pooja Avantika and it has received more than a million views so far.

For kids, their fathers are a hero as they provide them with everything. It is heartening to see the bond between a father and his daughter. In a clip that is going viral, a man surprised his daughter with the news about a new job he got and her reaction is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on Instagram by a woman named Pooja Avantika. The clip shows the girl in a school uniform standing with her eyes closed. As she opens her eyes, she sees her father holding the online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy’s orange t-shirt. He surprises his daughter after getting a job with Swiggy and his daughter is overjoyed and hugs him.

Also Read |Swiggy executive helps Chennai couple contact their son in Secunderabad; Twitter users cheer

“Appa’s new job. Daughter, shall we eat more food now,” says the caption of the video translated from Malayalam.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pooja avantika (@pooja.avantika.1987)

Posted on September 20, the video has received more than 1.1 million views and over 71,000 likes.

“This is soooo sweet,” commented an Instagram user. “Sir ubr lucky to have angel as ur girl child,” said another. A third posted, “Lots of happiness.”

In September, a Swiggy delivery executive had helped an elderly couple in Chennai contact their son who was working in Secunderabad. The man wasn’t picking up his parents’ phone calls as he was recovering from an accident.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 11:07:32 am
