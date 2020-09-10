scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Girl’s text for mother at 4 am about leftover pizza in fridge has netizens in splits

Vadodara resident Isha Sharma recently shared a screenshot of a message she had sent her mother about some leftover pizza and a box of french fries in the fridge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2020 3:05:03 pm
The hilarious text inspired others to share chats with their mothers in the Twitter thread. (Source: Pixabay)

An elaborate and emotional message a woman wrote to her mother at 4 am to keep her sister away from leftover pizza and french fries has Indian netizens in splits. It also prompted others to share chats they’ve had with their mothers.

Twitter user Isha Sharma (@ishaforreals) from Vadodara, Gujarat shared a screenshot of the message she’d sent her mother about the leftover food in the fridge.

“I dont know what time I’m gonna wake up in the morning today but I know that if piyu wakes up before me she will take advantage of the situation. Fridge mei theres a box of fries and 3 pizza slices. Do NOT let piyu eat all of it. Infact before she starts eating, ask her to take my permission,” she wrote in the message.

“I’ll wake up to see everything finished and be really really hurt,” Sharma wrote. She added that it had happened before and people often ate the things she had kept aside for herself.

“If you are my mother, if you have ever loved me, if you have lovingly given birth to me, I want you to take care of my mood,” she wrote.

Reacting to the long rant, her mother just replied, “Hey bhagwan”.

She later tweeted that her father ate two of the pizza slices. However, after her mother showed him the  message, he cut the other slice into three pieces.

Isha later tweeted that her mother was excited about all the responses on Twitter and asked if she could share the message on another platform.

Isha told indianexpress.com that her mother, Yogita Sharma, “can’t stop smiling and reading” what other people are writing on the thread.

“It feels really weird how a random conversation with my daughter is being loved and appreciated by so many people. ‘Celebrities roz aisa feel karte hai kya (do celebrities feel this way daily)?’,” she said.

The post inspired others to share conversations they’d had with their mothers. Here’s how people reacted:

