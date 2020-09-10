Girl’s text for mother at 4 am about leftover pizza in fridge has netizens in splits

The hilarious text inspired others to share chats with their mothers in the Twitter thread. (Source: Pixabay)

An elaborate and emotional message a woman wrote to her mother at 4 am to keep her sister away from leftover pizza and french fries has Indian netizens in splits. It also prompted others to share chats they’ve had with their mothers.

Twitter user Isha Sharma (@ishaforreals) from Vadodara, Gujarat shared a screenshot of the message she’d sent her mother about the leftover food in the fridge.

“I dont know what time I’m gonna wake up in the morning today but I know that if piyu wakes up before me she will take advantage of the situation. Fridge mei theres a box of fries and 3 pizza slices. Do NOT let piyu eat all of it. Infact before she starts eating, ask her to take my permission,” she wrote in the message.

“I’ll wake up to see everything finished and be really really hurt,” Sharma wrote. She added that it had happened before and people often ate the things she had kept aside for herself.

“If you are my mother, if you have ever loved me, if you have lovingly given birth to me, I want you to take care of my mood,” she wrote.

Reacting to the long rant, her mother just replied, “Hey bhagwan”.

Describe the relationship you share with your mother in one paragraph pic.twitter.com/bqgLEhID9D — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 7, 2020

She later tweeted that her father ate two of the pizza slices. However, after her mother showed him the message, he cut the other slice into three pieces.

my mother might’ve found out and showed him my extremely emotional text because he cut the last slice of pizza into 3 slices and put them back in the box — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 8, 2020

Isha later tweeted that her mother was excited about all the responses on Twitter and asked if she could share the message on another platform.

Isha told indianexpress.com that her mother, Yogita Sharma, “can’t stop smiling and reading” what other people are writing on the thread.

“It feels really weird how a random conversation with my daughter is being loved and appreciated by so many people. ‘Celebrities roz aisa feel karte hai kya (do celebrities feel this way daily)?’,” she said.

The post inspired others to share conversations they’d had with their mothers. Here’s how people reacted:

😂😂😂😂 This is like me telling my mom to not let Dad give the caramel custard she made for me to the neighbor just two days ago! 😂😂😂😂 Also we only share animal, cookery or music videos on whatsapp coz she takes hours to type one small thing 😂😂😂😂 we prefer calling! https://t.co/iBTtBZQmn5 — Sampada Moghe Pandey (@SampadaMoghe) September 8, 2020

“Like everytime koi mereko pochayga nahi and i’ll wake up to see everything finished” ME😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/65rLdwJSAO — Zrah mei sam khogeegi (@RishtayWaliBaji) September 8, 2020

this is sth that my sisters will say about me :) https://t.co/yaLW0nNgZo — Amna Akram (@AmnaAkram7) September 9, 2020

Literally my daily conversation w mom 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WWl34tQfsy — TinyTot (@moody_hooman) September 8, 2020

This is from my college trip in Jan 2020. She legit frightened me referring crime patrol 😂 pic.twitter.com/DYT8tkD6sC — Saachi Kaur (@rsaachit) September 8, 2020

Obedient child informing maate about my whereabouts!

Ps: this was just before lockdown, I miss them ugh 😩 pic.twitter.com/0uUZhi3eOy — Khushi Poddar (@khushi_1701) September 8, 2020

My mom calls me in the other room just to switch on/off the lights. While I am working. — TinyTot (@moody_hooman) September 8, 2020

here’s me bitching about people to my mom at 4am :) pic.twitter.com/ZcSkw4tzrv — mihika (@misspotatoface_) September 8, 2020

Went for a sleepover at my cousin’s place. :’) pic.twitter.com/BhZ0saF5VK — Raven (@anji_aswal) September 8, 2020

sends me sky pictures whenever she goes on the terrace because she knows i’m a sky slut 👍🥰 pic.twitter.com/WLUPrbfTjq — mahek (@maheeeek_) September 8, 2020

Were u asking for OTP? 😑 — Musaiyyab (@Musaiyyab31) September 9, 2020

My mum wrote me a poem when I went to Kota. This was in 10th standard. pic.twitter.com/gDMQTCf3P2 — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of Sorrow (@_somearts_) September 8, 2020

Cutest thread I read today. https://t.co/DsGcLI8yS0 — Anas Abbasi (@coder_babu) September 8, 2020

