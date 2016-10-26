Drunk Delhi girl cries for help from car; keeps police on its toes just for fun!

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

A girl’s call for help kept Delhi Police on their toes on Sunday night. However, when “rescued”, it turned out that she had called just for fun.

The Police Control Room received a call that said that a girl was shouting for help in a Maruti car going towards Dhaula Kuan, a senior police officer said.

The traffic police at Dhaula Kuan was alerted and they immediately put barricades. Based on the car number given in the flash, they intercepted the vehicle and detained two men identified as Sonu and Joginder, the officer said.

The boys, who were handed over to local police, said they were friends with the girl and she had cried for help just for fun.

“It turned out to be a bogus call. The girl and the boys were friends and they were drunk. They were returning from a party and just for the sake of fun, the girl cried for help. They were let off and there was no case registered,” a senior police officer said.

Later, the team of three policemen — Sub Inspector Sanjay Panghal, head constable Ravinder and constable Balraj — who intercepted the car were rewarded by the commissioner for their work.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App