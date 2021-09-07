scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

‘Hats off to the resilience’: Girl rows boat to reach school in flooded Gorakhpur, Rahul Gandhi lauds courage

While the ongoing pandemic forced students across the nation to attend online classes, class 11th student Sandhya Sahani was unable to do so as she did not have a smartphone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 7, 2021 2:40:30 pm
class 11 girl rows boat viral pictures, Girl Rows Boat to School UP Submerged Floods, 15-year-old Uttar Pradesh girl rows boat, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi UP girl viral pictures, indian express, indian express newsMany including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the girl's courage and determination to attend school.

A 15-year-old’s determination to attend school has won praise online after a video of her rowing a boat amid floods in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media. While the ongoing pandemic forced students across the nation to attend online classes, class 11th student Sandhya Sahani was unable to do so as she does not have a smartphone. However, when the school opened, floods hit several parts of Gorakhpur, leaving Sahani with limited options.

ALSO READ |#SchoolReopen: It’s raining memes as children go back to school

Watch the video here:

“I couldn’t take online classes as I didn’t have a smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by boat,” she told ANI. In the video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, Sahani is seen rowing the boat in floodwater to reach her school.

Several pictures of the girl were also shared by the news agency on Twitter, triggering a plethora of reactions online. Many including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the girl’s courage and determination to attend school.

However, some commented on the poor condition of the school and said that the girl should be given a smartphone to attend school from home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement