‘Hats off to the resilience’: Girl rows boat to reach school in flooded Gorakhpur, Rahul Gandhi lauds courage

A 15-year-old’s determination to attend school has won praise online after a video of her rowing a boat amid floods in Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media. While the ongoing pandemic forced students across the nation to attend online classes, class 11th student Sandhya Sahani was unable to do so as she does not have a smartphone. However, when the school opened, floods hit several parts of Gorakhpur, leaving Sahani with limited options.

Watch the video here:

“I couldn’t take online classes as I didn’t have a smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by boat,” she told ANI. In the video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, Sahani is seen rowing the boat in floodwater to reach her school.

Gorakhpur | Undeterred by floods, class 11 student Sandhya Sahani rows a boat daily to reach her school in Bahrampur. “I couldn’t take online classes as I didn’t have smartphone. When schools reopened, floods hit the area so I decided to reach school by a boat,” says Sahani pic.twitter.com/yJzLvcM384 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

Several pictures of the girl were also shared by the news agency on Twitter, triggering a plethora of reactions online. Many including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the girl’s courage and determination to attend school.

However, some commented on the poor condition of the school and said that the girl should be given a smartphone to attend school from home.

