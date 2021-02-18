Shweta memes break the internet. Here’s why the girl’s name is trending

As the leaked audio from the online class went viral, it has triggered hilarious memes.

What might become the next big trend on social media is hard to gauge, and more often than not it seems random names of individuals are giving birth to viral trends. Currently, it’s name of girl ‘Shweta’ that is got everyone talking online.

If 2020 immortalised Binod, Shweta is giving a stiff competition to him in 2021. From jokes to memes and spoof videos, desi internet is abuzz with her name. So much so, it trended ahead of even #IPLAuction or #PetrolPriceHike on Twitter, becoming the top trend on Indian Twitter at one point with thousands of tweets.

Why is Shweta trending?

In case you’re wondering who is Shweta or why she’s going viral, the answer to that is a a leaked Zoom call of a online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic. While that is one gaffe all of us have committed in the course of last year, it was her private discussion with a friend that went public and got people’s attention online.

In the video going viral, the girl continues to share some private details of a boy, who had asked her to keep it a secret. Fellow students try to warn her that her mic is on, but in vain.

“Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya (He didn’t even say it to his best friend),” Shweta is heard saying at one point. To which, a fellow student quipped: “Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai (Now, 111 people have heard of it).”

[Disclaimer: Strong language, viewers discretion is advised]

Watch the viral video here:

Not only did the audio of the zoom call went viral across social media platforms from YouTube to Instagram, it also triggered a hilarious meme-fest online. On Twitter, desi users started to share memes to poke fun at the girl’s gaffe, adding that there is always a Shweta in every Zoom call who unwittingly give out all secrets.

From Bollywood references to using ‘Dude with the Sign’ — netizens are sharing memes to aptly describe the embarrassing situation.

Other online students asking Shweta to turn off her Mic : pic.twitter.com/4NHZ7ijM1W — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 18, 2021

That guy listening his own secret revealed by Shweta pic.twitter.com/s6jJtRrniu — Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) February 18, 2021

Group members to Shweta: mic on hai, Mic bandh karde, Koi toh phone karo do isse. Le inner feelings- 😂😂#Shweta #Zoomcall pic.twitter.com/jfJHEFmUNb — Aakash singh (@Akki_678) February 18, 2021

Other people who told Shweta their secrets, right now pic.twitter.com/DsUMvBGHrl — Nabeel Iftekhar (@sts_ka_memer) February 18, 2021

Interviewer : What’s your experience in Mass Communication.

Candidate : My Name is Shweta.

Interviewer : pic.twitter.com/Hl2EoG9Oau — Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) February 18, 2021

Me checking every two minutes if my mic is turned off on zoom meetings to avoid being in a situation like Shweta’s :#shweta pic.twitter.com/kTOzGzpFJI — shruti (@JustShruting) February 18, 2021

Guy- “Shweta please don’t tell this to anyone!”

Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM — Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021

Everyone in group :- please turn off your mic shweta 👀.

Meanwhile Shweta :- pic.twitter.com/eQyMbi9usE — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) February 18, 2021

111people while listening Shweta convo : pic.twitter.com/EFm4qVffrp — 🥀Ankit🥀 (@AnkitdDreamer) February 18, 2021

#Shweta talking to radhika on conference call with 111 others Meanwhile shweta’s parents : pic.twitter.com/MaMwvYZLLh — Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) February 18, 2021

That Pandit guy to Shweta: pic.twitter.com/iErpzuEK9M — Siddharth Jha 🇮🇳 (@AeSid_) February 18, 2021

People waiting for “BF pandit hai” ke baad kya hua ??

Shweta Video pic.twitter.com/Iz4jIzzNpq — Apple+Whiskey (@Weird__Sarcasm) February 17, 2021

The Guy who told his secret to Shweta…. pic.twitter.com/0evUdRqhS1 — sarthyasm.. (@sarthyasm) February 17, 2021

However, the conversations didn’t just end with memes and jokes or sharing the viral audio clip. In fact, the trend has creeped into Zoom app’s review page as well. On Google Play Store, there are hundreds of reviews by Indian users who are now giving 1 star to the app with hashtag #JusticeForShweta.

Although it’s not clear yet from where the video has originated but it’s surely all Shwetas will be having a hard time for a while, giving how Sonams fared after the Sonam Gupta bewafa hai a trend.